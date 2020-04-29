Dictator's ‘pleasure train’ reappears

After rumours about his disappearance, new photos show Kim Jong-un’s 'pleasure train' where it has been reported he parties with 'beautiful virgins'.

Pictures show Kim Jong-un's "pleasure train" where the reportedly gravely ill dictator is said to party with "tall and beautiful virgins".

The North Korean leader's trademark transport last week turned up in the resort town of Wonsan after the despot vanished from the public eye amid rumours about his health, The Sun reports.

Kim’s ‘pleasure train’ moves through China during a 2010 visit.

Kim meets Chinese officials on board the train in 2018.

Kim’s train is apparently packed with ‘tall, beautiful virgins’ from his ‘Pleasure Brigade’.

The luxury locomotive was seen in satellite images - and will now surely be tracked by Western spy agencies eager for news on his condition after claims he was dead.

The train is understood to carry Kim's armoured Mercedes, sometimes accompanied by another armoured vehicle carrying his personal mobile toilet.

The 20-carriage beast boasts a lounge lined with pink leather sofas, a modern conference room and office with satellite TV, as well as a galley to rustle up the finest cuisine.

And it is reported to be packed with beautiful female conductors. The leader is understood to have launched a recruitment drive for "tall and beautiful" women in 2015.

'PLEASURE BRIGADE'

The women are said to be examined by a doctor to check they are still virgins.

If accepted, they are given $2700 - a huge sum in North Korea - before becoming part of the troupe known as Gippeumjo, which translates as "Pleasure Brigade", it is reported.

The train is also said to be stocked with an array of Kim's favourite imported foods and high-end booze.

It's said that Swiss-educated Kim is particularly partial to Swiss cheese, Cristal champagne and Hennessy cognac.

Kim waves from the train leaving Pyongyang for Vietnam in 2019.

His father Kim Jong-il was rumoured to hate flying and used a very similar armoured train to take him around North Korea and on state visits to China, Russia and Eastern Europe.

Kim Jong-il was known to have lavish tastes and an appetite for opulent banquets, boozy parties and karaoke.

A Russian official, who travelled with Kim Jong-il to Moscow in 2001, said the train was stacked with cases of Bordeaux and Beaujolais, which had been flown in from Paris especially.

Those on board could feast on fresh lobster and pork barbecue using silver chopsticks, while the "lady conductors" serenaded them.

The train is seen in northeastern China during a visit last year.

Normally, each time a North Korean leader travels, three high-security trains are dispatched - security guards on an advance train check the safety of the tracks and search stations for bombs, the train with the leader and his immediate entourage comes next and a third train follows with bodyguards and supplies.

Each carriage is bulletproof, making the train much heavier and slower than average.

It can't go much faster than 60km/h, leaving even more time for North Korea's leader and his guests to enjoy the trappings of this version of the Orient Express.

