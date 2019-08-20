Kim admits how she became famous

Kim Kardashian on the new season of KUWTK.

EVERYONE has their own ideas about how Kim Kardashian became famous …

But the reality star and business mogul has claimed she got her big break from socialite Paris Hilton, who was her best friend in the early 2000s.

In a sneak peek of the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which will be available to stream on Foxtel in September, Kim told her sister Khloe she would "do anything" for the hotel heiress after agreeing to star in her recent Best Friend's A** music video.

"She literally gave me a career," Kim, 38, said in the snippet.

"I totally acknowledge that."

The "It" girl and reality queen of the noughties, Hilton's fame has dwindled over the years, while Kim's has ballooned along with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

At the peak of Hilton's fame in 2006, Kim was her party sidekick as well as her closet organiser. But by 2011, the pair had a falling out, with Kim telling Harper's Bazaar she and Hilton "don't really talk".

"As I always say, everyone comes into your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime," the KKW Beauty mogul said. "There comes a point in life where you just grow apart and you realise you're not as similar as you thought."

But they have since rekindled their friendship, with Hilton featuring in Kanye West's Yeezy Campaign as well as attending momager Kris Jenner's iconic annual Christmas party last year.

Paris Hilton and Kim at a Hollywood nightclub in 2006.

In the sneak peek, Khloe praised her sister for recognising that Hilton helped her career, saying she could have easily said, "Ha ha b**ch, look who's popping now."

"You're so sweet and kind, and your schedule is crazy," Khloe added, with Kim saying she would "drop it for her (Hilton) because that's important to me to be loyal".

Season 17 of KUWTK returns to E! on September 9 in Australia, and as always, there's a lot going on.

Mother-of-three Kourtney is having an emotional breakdown about turning 40, while Khloe continues to deal with the fallout of the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal that ended her relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson, the father of her child, True.

But Khloe Kardashian’s post-breakup holiday looks like it helped numb the wound.

And it seems Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, is in trouble yet again, revealing he could be headed to jail.

"There's a chance that I would have to go to prison," he confesses to the family, leaving viewers wondering what he's gotten himself into this time.