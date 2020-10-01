Killed woman screamed down the phone for 20 minutes

THE brother-in-law of a Tweed Heads woman, who was fatally stabbed, recalls how had to listen to her screaming over the phone while her ex-partner allegedly held a knife to her throat, a court has heard.

Paul Thomas Ryan, 66, is on trial for the murder of his former partner, 63-year-old Marie Van Beers, before the Lismore Supreme Court.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Mr Ryan is accused of stabbing Ms Van Beers multiple times in their Brett St unit, Tweed Heads, on November 12, 2018.

The pair, who had been together for 37-years, had separated about two years before Ms Van Beers' death but continued to live together, the court heard.

Ms Van Beers' brother-in-law, Allan Reid, gave evidence via video link from Broken Hill on Wednesday.

Marie Van Beers was allegedly murdered in her Tweed Heads unit in 2018. Photo: Facebook

Mr Reid told the court his wife, Moya, had handed him the landline a short time after her sister, Ms Van Beers, called on November 12, 2018.

Mr Reid said his wife "became upset" when she'd answered the phone.

"She gave me the phone and put her hand over it, so (Mr Ryan) couldn't hear me," Mr Reid said.

"She said she was going to ring triple-0.

"I could hear Paul Ryan's voice saying, 'talk to her, talk to her'."

Mr Reid said he didn't say anything and just listened to the other end of the call, where he could hear Ms Van Beers telling Mr Reid to "stop it" because he was "hurting" her.

" (Ms Van Beers) said 'what about the boys', and (Mr Ryan) said 'f - k the boys'," Mr Reid said.

" (Mr Ryan was saying) 'I'm going to kill you'.

"That woman screamed for about 20 minutes."

Mr Reid said at some point the screaming stopped and he could hear Mr Ryan saying, 'now are you happy'.

Mr Reid then finally said something to Mr Ryan, calling him a "f - king rat" before Mr Ryan hung up the phone.

Several other written statements were also submitted to the court on Wednesday, with each person explaining how they'd heard screaming from the Tweed Heads unit on the night of Ms Van Beers' death.

Ms Van Beers had successfully taken out an aggravated violence order against Mr Ryan the day of her death.

The trial will continue today (Thursday) in the Lismore Supreme Court.