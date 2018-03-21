Kilcoy gets a run at history

HONOURED: Somerset's Matthew Heck will carry the Queens Baton through Kilcoy next Tuesday.

THE excitement is building for the arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay into Kilcoy next week, as it journeys towards the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Somerset resident and 2017 Australia Day Young Citizen of the Year award winner, Matthew Heck, will carry the Queen's Baton into the sports park next to the Kilcoy Visitor Information Centre, at 41 Hope Street next Tuesday, March 27. Another honoured Batonbearer on the day will be the Somerset Region's Geoff Bloggs.

Mr Bloggs is a blood donation veteran, who has given blood in every State in Australia, and over the last 51 years has made more than 740 blood donations and helped save more than 2220 lives.

The Queen's Baton Relay will make its way through Kilcoy along Seib Street, William Street, Mary Street and Hope Street before joining in the community celebrations beside the Kilcoy Visitor Information Centre. The baton will then make its journey from the Kilcoy State High School grounds on Seib Street about 2.12pm before arriving at the sports park oval in Hope Street about 2.38pm.

A free community celebration to mark this historic event will be held at the sports park oval between 1pm to 4pm with lots of activities that the whole family can enjoy.

There will be live performances on stage, children's activities including a jumping castle, rock climbing wall and face painting, animals and various food stalls.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said crowds can line the streets or take up a prime spot at the sports park oval ready to welcome the baton to the centre stage during the community celebrations and enjoy the range of free entertainment and activities on offer.

"This is an opportunity for Somerset residents to see the Queen's Baton Relay up close and to be part of its international journey,” Cr Lehmann said.

Cr Lehmann reminded residents to plan their travels as there will be traffic congestion in the Kilcoy central business district on event day with roads closed while the baton makes its way through town.

"There will be disruptions to traffic, especially while the Baton is moving through town to ensure the safety of baton bearers and pedestrians watching the relay,” Cr Lehmann said.

"We kindly ask residents to plan ahead. Parking for the community celebrations will be at Hopetoun Sportsfiled via Seib Street.”

Fore more information on the Queen's Baton Relay rout head to Somerset Regional Council's website - www.somerset.qld.gov.au.