A range of make-it-yourself products aimed at children has been recalled after potentially hazardous ingredients were not disclosed.
Parenting

Kids’ toys recalled over safety fears

by James Hall
5th Nov 2020 3:02 PM

A range of children's "make it on your own" kits have been pulled from shelves over safety fears after failing to disclose the products' ingredients.

The line of DIY items from Brazco International recalled by the consumer watchdog includes Sparkling Modelling Soap, Scented Lip Balm and Science Perfumed Bath Bombs.

 

The kits were sold at Red Dot stores.

 

The products sold nationally in Red Dot stores did not comply with cosmetic trade practice for failing to reveal what ingredients are included, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said.

"Users may be exposed to ingredients they are sensitive or allergic to," the watchdog said in statement released this week.

 

The kits were sold in August this year.

 

"If a user suffers an adverse reaction they will not be able to check the ingredients list to identify the possible cause and seek appropriate treatment."

The kits were available for sale between August 1 and August 30 this year and consumers are being urged to return the product to receive a refund or exchange.

 

 

Originally published as Kids' toys recalled over safety fears

Consumers are being advised to return the product.

