Kids top ‘nice list’ at Marburg Christmas festival

FAIRY floss, glow in the dark toys, bubble blowers and ice cream sundaes: it’s all on the cards this festive season in Marburg.

Christmas time is fast approaching and this year youngsters are top of the nice list.

Last year the Marburg Christmas Carnival celebrated its 50th anniversary, but the popular carnival is not stuck in the past.

Always evolving, the carnival will pay special mind to its youngest guests, providing Pinball Palace — a pavilion set up especially for primary schoolers with games and karaoke.

Chairwoman Barbara Frohloff said she asked around for new ideas for the Christmas carnival.

“We felt there was no entertainment there for the age group of primary schoolers and teenagers,” Mrs Frohloff said.

Santa will make his entrance in a fire truck at 7.30pm, bearing gifts for anyone 12 or under.

“We have a bag for each child and in there are books and practical items,” Mrs Frohloff said.

A strong volunteer-base is needed for community events to run smoothly and Mrs Frohloff said every year numbers were in decline.

“Most of the people are 70-plus and it’s hard to get younger people involved because everyone is working,” she said.

“It’s always hard to find volunteers but it’s important to get them involved so they can learn from the older ones.”

Without volunteers, Mrs Frohloff said the event would struggle to continue.

“It needs to be passed on through generations so the shows don’t die out and we have something to pass on to our kids and grandkids and the future,” she said.

“It brings the community together and there are a lot of things there you can experience.”

The Marburg Christmas Carnival will be held on Saturday, December 7, at the Marburg Showgrounds from 1pm.

The visit from Santa will top the night off after a jam-packed day including a ham wheel, barbecue, entertainment and market stalls.

After the carnival wraps up, fun times continue at the show hall with the marburg dance from 8.30pm.

To put your hand up to volunteer, contact the Marburg Show Society through its Facebook page.