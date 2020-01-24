Kids to benefit from new after-school skate club coaching

ON BOARD: The new Skate Club program will be coming to Toogoolawah later this year.

STUDENTS in one rural town will soon have the opportunity to take part in a new after-school program at their local skate park.

The Australia Skateboarding Community Initiative’s Skate Club program was launched in 2019, and will be making its way to Toogoolawah later this year.

The 10-week trial program will allow students to use the skate park while awaiting collection after school from 3-6pm, with sunscreen, water, and supervision provided.

This supervisor would be a Blue Card holding, first-aid trained official, and able to offer coaching tips for participants.

They will also be responsible for registering the children taking part, monitoring the site for damage and graffiti, and collecting rubbish left on the grounds.

Sessions would take place once a week, at a cost of $5 per child.

Weekly reports would be made to council to help gauge the success of the pilot program.

Somerset Regional Council’s councillors were supportive of the program when approving the $1850 funding to help set up the program.

“I think this is a great initiative,” Cr Robert Whalley said.

“If it can get good attendance, it’ll be fantastic.”

The initiative has been a regular presence in the Somerset region for many years, having co-ordinated the Somerset Regional Skateboarding Championships in Esk for the past decade, which is set to take place again in 2020.

The group will also be hosting skateboard coaching clinics at Somerset skate parks on March 28 and 29.

The Skate Club after school sessions will start in term 2, from April 20 to June 26.