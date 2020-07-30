KIDS SAFETY: Vital message for students never tires

IT will be a big task to organise 450 kids to walk through town, but that’s the ambition for staff at Laidley District State School.

Today, 220 students were amount the first to hear Bruce and Denise Morecombe discuss child safety following the ease of coronavirus restrictions.

It was the first time the Morecombe Foundation had visited the Laidley school.

School principal Chris Muir said the presentation by the Morecombes was suited to students in years three to six.

“When we educate the kids, it’s more than the three R’s, but also staying safe around our community and integrating into our community,” Mr Muir said.

“We recognise sometimes kids do get into trouble, and at Laidley, we want to be able to equip the kids with skills so they can manage themselves safely.”

Denise and Bruce Morecombe travel the state spreading the message “no, my body belongs to me” after their son Daniel was abducted in 2003, and later found murdered.

Daniel was 13 when he was last seen at a bus stop on the Sunshine Coast – he was wearing a red T-shirt.

After years of searching, his body was found in 2011.

Since then, his parents launched the Daniel Morecombe Foundation – a foundation that spreads personal child safety education to children across Queensland.

“We’re really excited to be back at the coalface talking to kids, mums, dads and teachers,” Mr Morecombe said.

“We’re only here for a short time, but hopefully we can share an important safety message they will have for the rest of their lives.”

In October, the Morecombe Foundation encourages schools to dress their students in red and participate in a walk for Daniel.

Mr Muir hoped Laidley District State School students would participate.

“We have had red days before where the kids have dressed up and we’ve done activities around it,” he said.

“We would love to be visible in the community – but 450 kids walking through town is a big task to organise.”

Mrs Morecombe said about 3700 schools and early child centres had signed up for the virtual walk scheduled for the last Friday in October.

“This year we are aiming for 4000 schools,” she said.