Kids reveal why this Laidley kindy is the best in town
THERE'S something about dinosaurs and painting at Laidley Kindergarten that the children just love.
Whether it's painting pictures of their families or playing with the dinosaurs outside, they were the two most popular responses kids gave when asked what they enjoyed the most.
Laidley Kindy was one of three schools that ranked as exceeding expectations when assessed by the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority.
The result was handed to the kindy during its last assessment in 2014 under educator Barbara Buchannan.
But today, Anna Feeney runs the show, and says she has big shoes to fill.
"It's been fabulous to work in a centre that's exceeding and that's got community support," Mrs Feeney said.
"I took over from Mrs Buchannan who had been here for 24 plus years, so it was big shoes to fill, but it's been a fantastic journey."
Mrs Feeney has been the kindy director for the past three years, and said it's extremely tough to gain an exceeding expectations ranking.
"There's seven quality areas to meet and exceed in," she said.
She said the key to doing well was having a child-focused, play based learning.
"It's about supporting each child individual with their personal goals and allow them to strive to their best and develop at their own individual rates," she said.