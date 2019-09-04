Heartbroken dad of kids killed by mum buries daughters

A heartbroken dad has finally laid his two daughters to rest 18 months after their depraved mum murdered them to make way for her sex work.

Louise Porton was last month jailed for life after she suffocated her daughter Lexi Draper, three, in January last year before killing little Scarlett Vaughan, 16 months, two weeks later.

The mother, 23, who had moved from Walsall, West Midlands, to Rugby, Warwickshire in the UK, and was denying father Chris Draper access to the children.

She murdered the tots because they "got in the way of doing what she wanted, when she wanted and with who she wanted".

Now Chris Draper, who was continually tormented by vile Porton over whether he was their father, has tragically buried the kids in an emotional funeral.

Posting on his public Facebook page, the dad shared pictures of the girls being taken to their final resting place in a white, horse-drawn carriage.

The horses were draped in purple, while their tiny white coffins were covered in wreaths.

Louise Porton has been jailed for life.

They have now been laid to rest 18 months after they died.

'DADDY WILL ALWAYS HAVE YOUR BACK'

Chris said: "My girls am home know today your family lay (you) to rest even though you shouldn't be there but your daddy babies, has sent you away in style and the whole of Walsall and Bloxwich knows who you are and to some people you are loved and babies nobody will ever take that from especially from me my family and new friends give u the send of u deserved all eyes on u and you'll be missed but never forgotten.

"Sleep tight babies daddy got you DADDY WILL ALWAYS HAVE YOUR BACK sleep tight love your daddy (sic)".

Chris, who was estranged from Porton, was only able to bury his daughters following legal proceedings against their mum.

It comes after The Sun revealed Porton is spending her time behind bars scoffing Kinder Bueno chocolate bars.

TWISTED MUM

Porton was convicted of murder on earlier last month after "squeezing the life" out of each of her daughters in a "calculated decision".

The escort offered to perform sex acts on a client while one child lay dying in hospital and joked "I had two, now down to one" before the death of the second.

She attempted to keep up the "charade" her daughters had simply fallen ill in chilling 999 calls - despite medics finding them "freezing" and "dead for some time".

Haunting CCTV of their final moments also showed both girls "chatty, alert and happy" before being murdered by their own mum.

During the trial, jurors heard how Porton killed her children because they "got in the way of doing what she wanted, when she wanted and with who she wanted."

GIRLS 'GOT IN THE WAY'

The mum spent hours every day chatting to men on dating apps MeetMe and Badoo and palmed her kids off on relatives so she could hook up with clients for just $54 (£30).

Jurors heard how Porton told one customer how "they can have sex despite being in a shared room with both children present if they're quiet".

On one occasion, the mum claimed she had sex in a van with man called "simple Simon" as her young kids slept.

The aspiring model worked under the name "Lollypop" on website PurplePort where she specialised in erotic, cosplay and glamour work.

Boasting she was "open to all types of photo shoots", Porton wore fetish gear and skimpy sailor outfits as she posed for risqué snaps.

CHILLING INTERNET SEARCHES

The girls were taken on their final journey in a horse-drawn carriage.

Dad Chris Draper posted an emotional tribute.

She worked under the name Lollypop on website PurplePort.

Jurors heard Porton had taken Lexi to hospital after she previously suffered a seizure and sent a client saucy snaps while the stricken youngster lay in bed receiving treatment.

She also exchanged a series of messages with a hospital security guard she met during Lexi's stay and agreed to meet a photographer to perform sex acts on him.

Asked why, she simply said, "Because I hadn't been paid at the time from Universal Credit".

On the day before Lexi died, Porton messaged a man telling him, "I'm just really having a tuff time with my 3-year-old being ill from that deadly flu doctors tellin me she gonna die x (sic)".

Porton had also carried out chilling internet searches on her phone two hours before little Lexi died - including how long it took a body to "go cold up to the shoulder".

Another search term asked "Is it true you sh*t yourself when you die?", while another asked, "For how long after drowning can someone be resuscitated?"

'CALM AND EMOTIONLESS'

Lexi is seen in her final moments on harrowing CCTV. Picture CPS

Lexi was pronounced dead by paramedics after Ms Porton dialled 999 at 12.50am on January 15.

Her skin was "pale and mottled and her lips were blue" with rigor mortis already setting in - proving she had been dead "for some time".

Scarlett was also dead when Porton went through the "charade" of calling emergency crews to claim she was "asleep" - with blood later found on a pillow.

Both died from deliberate airway obstruction - with neither youngster having any prior medical issues.

Porton remained "calm and emotionless" after the deaths and was overheard laughing at a funeral parlour as she arranged Lexi's burial two days before killing Scarlett.

She also "yawned" when asked what she wanted to do with their belongings and acted like "someone who had lost their goldfish".

'WHY WOULD I KILL MY OWN KIDS?

But Porton repeatedly denied having anything to do with their deaths - telling cops, "Why would I kill my own kids?"

"My children were never an inconvenience to me and I accommodated my lifestyle and personal life around them," she added.

"It is correct that life as a single mother was financially difficult, but I never asked anyone for money and any suggestion that I used my daughter's ill health or death to make any money is wholly inaccurate and wrong."

But former landlord Leigh-Anne Bradley painted a different picture of a mum who palmed her kids off at every opportunity.

She also said Porton would sometimes get frustrated and swore at her children on the "rare" times she looked after them herself.

Sentencing Porton, Mrs Justice Yip said, "One way or another you squeezed the life out of each of your daughters, only calling emergency services when you knew they were dead.

"Those who loved Lexi and Scarlett have been left bewildered as to how and why you could have done something so evil.

"Your actions have devastated so many lives.

"Lexi and Scarlett were described by one witness as 'golden' and had so much to offer to their wider families. But you took all that away."

Porton fills up her car as Scarlett lays dying in the back. Picture: CPS