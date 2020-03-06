Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
News

Three injured, traffic delayed in Bruce Hwy pile-up

Ashley Carter
by
6th Mar 2020 7:10 AM | Updated: 8:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a multi-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway on-ramp at Elimbah this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp just after 6.30am and treated seven people, including three children, at the scene.

She said they all appeared to have suffered minor injuries in the crash. Three of those patients were taken to Caboolture Hospital and were all in stable conditions.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway were affected heading south towards Brisbane and delays were expected. Witnesses reported cars "backed up for kilometres".

Community Newsletter SignUp
bruce highway elimbah queensland ambulance service scd traffic steve irwin way
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vet aims to swap fixing animals for fixing region’s roads

        premium_icon Vet aims to swap fixing animals for fixing region’s roads

        News FUTURE business, sealing roads – just two pledges this council hopeful is making.

        Musical matron shares love for performing arts

        premium_icon Musical matron shares love for performing arts

        News THE seachange meant this lover of singing and musicals could be closer to her...

        Cop fails to overturn ‘botched’ murder findings

        premium_icon Cop fails to overturn ‘botched’ murder findings

        Crime Court dismisses detective’s bid to overturn coronial findings

        Lockyer mayor runs unopposed for 2020 council tilt

        premium_icon Lockyer mayor runs unopposed for 2020 council tilt

        News THE returning mayor has said the unopposed election is a ‘weight off her shoulders’...