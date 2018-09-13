Kids entertainment set for council cup

GET TRACKSIDE: There will be plenty of action at the Lockyer Valley Regional Council cup day.

GET TRACKSIDE: There will be plenty of action at the Lockyer Valley Regional Council cup day. ALI KUCHEL

RACING: A strong field has nominated for the benchmark 60 handicap at Gatton on Saturday, which will be the feature race of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council cup day.

The 2000m race will be the draw-card race for the day.

While the final field is yet to be determined, Lockyer Valley Turf Club president Terry Kirkwood said it would be an excellent day of racing.

There are seven races on the card and this year will also include a focus for the children, with plenty of entertainment and activities to keep them occupied.

Kirkwood said with three Saturday race meets for the year, the council cup was the ideal race day for a family fun day.

"Families can come out and have a good day,” he said.

"There will be face painting, bouncing castles and pony rides for the kids.”

Saturday's race day will feature a fashions on the field contest, which will also include junior divisions.

Community racing is at the heart of country towns and LVRC mayor Tanya Milligan said council was pleased to once again support the Lockyer Valley Turf Club as a way to bring communities together for a fun and inclusive day out.

She said racing was one of the region's largest employers.

"Through our local jockeys, trainers, strappers and other industry participants, racing really is part of the social fabric of the community,” Cr Milligan said.

"We are also indebted to our Lucerne farmers in the region, who have established close links with the industry.”

With the warmer weather creeping in, Kirkwood said the track was in excellent condition.

He estimated it would be a good four if there was no rain before race day.

"We've been putting a lot of water on the track, there's good grass cover and its come back well after the cold weather,” Kirkwood said.

"The weather looks like its going to be a beautiful spring day.”

Gates will open at 11am, with barriers busting open for the first race at 12.53pm.

Discounted tickets are available online only at ipswichtickets.com.au or on the day at the gate.