Kids’ charity founder on drug charges

THE founder of a children's charity has appeared in a Brisbane court on two drug charges.

Conan Martin Visser, 35, of Alexandra Hills, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates today, on two charges of possession of cocaine.

Visser, the founder of I Can I Will charity, is charged with unlawful possession of cocaine in Kingsford Smith Dr, Albion, on June 13 and in James St Fortitude Valley on April 6.

Visser, whose occupation was listed as unemployed on court documents, had his case adjourned until August 12 in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Conan Visser, the founder of I Can I Will charity. Pic Annette Dew

On the I Can I Will website, Visser is named as the founder and CEO of the children's charity, which aims to eradicate bullying and discrimination of children.

The charity has a particular focus on helping children with special needs and it runs events, weekly school-based programs and a grant-a-wish program.

The charity also helps children at risk or with special needs link up with mentors.

