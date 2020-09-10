Menu
A teenage boy has been left with fractured facebones after he and his father were assaulted by a group of bat-wielding teenagers in the state’s far north.
Crime

Kids accused of bashing dad and son with bats

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Sep 2020 8:32 PM
A group of children, some as young as 12, have allegedly bashed a father and son with a bat in a car park in the state's far north.

The 62-year-old man and his 16 year-old son were walking to their car on Ross River Rd in Aitkenvale, Townsville, on Sunday when they were approached by a group of six children.

The group began threatening the father and son, with one child kicking and denting the door of their vehicle.

The children then began assaulting the pair with a baseball bat, police allege.

The 16-year-old fell to the ground and the group began kicking and punching him.

They then fled the carpark.

A video of the assault was later posted on social media, police allege.

Two boys aged 14, a 16-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy and two 16-year-old girls have been arrested and charged with two counts each of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company.

Their 16-year-old alleged victim sustained a number of serious injuries including a fractured cheekbone and eye socket as well as other head trauma.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

