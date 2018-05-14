Kicking up their heels for a cause

SHOW OF SUPPORT: Members Carolina Montgomery, Geoff Beattie and Delma Barrett at the Leukaemia Foundation Lockyer-Brisbane Valley Spit Roast Dinner Dance at the Glamorgan Vale Hall on Saturday night.

SHOW OF SUPPORT: Members Carolina Montgomery, Geoff Beattie and Delma Barrett at the Leukaemia Foundation Lockyer-Brisbane Valley Spit Roast Dinner Dance at the Glamorgan Vale Hall on Saturday night. Francis Witsenhuysen

THE Leukaemia Foundation Lockyer-Brisbane Valley Spit Roast Dinner Dance has raised more than $2000 for the cause.

About 65 people attended the Glamorgan Vale Hall on Saturday evening to kick up their heels to the band Play 'n' Up, enjoy a scrumptious dinner and support the Leukaemia Foundation.

Leukaemia Foundation Lockyer-Brisbane Valley branch treasurer Geoff Beattie said the night was a great success and exceeded the branch's fundraising expectations.

"We only expected to raise around $1500,” Mr Beattie said.

"Now we have raised more than $25,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation this year.”

Thirty-one years ago Mr Beattie lost his wife to leukaemia and he has been involved with the foundation since.

"It's important to support the foundation because no one knows when this dreadful disease might strike someone in their family or a dear friend,” he said.

He thanked the public for their continued support.

"Half of the money we send to the foundation goes to research and half goes to patient accommodation,” he said.

Mr Beattie said anyone could join the branch or attend a monthly meeting.

"We meet on the third Thursday of the month at 10am at the Laidley RSL,” he said.