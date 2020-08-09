Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Leyton Thomas Wood, 18, pleaded guilty on August 3 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving on L plates and one of driving while not under direction of an open licence holder.
Leyton Thomas Wood, 18, pleaded guilty on August 3 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving on L plates and one of driving while not under direction of an open licence holder.
News

KFC cravings cost L plater $650 and loss of licence

Kerri-Anne Mesner
9th Aug 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LEARNER licence holder was busted drink driving without a legal supervising driver in the car, all for a feed of KFC.

Leyton Thomas Wood, 18, pleaded guilty on August 3 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving on L plates and one of driving while not under direction of an Open licence holder.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Wood driving on Malpas St, Boyne Island, about 10pm on June 19.

He said when asked for his driver's licence, Wood told police he only had a Learners.

Snr Constable Rumford said Wood had a teenage male passenger who did not have an Open licence.

He said Wood told police he had been drinking - about six cans of Jim Beam - and was driving to get some KFC.

Wood had a blood-alcohol content reading of .117 and no traffic or criminal records.

He told the court he had just acquired a job at Glenmore shops.

Wood was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $650.

drink driver editors picks name and shame rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why these students will have the best lunch breaks in town

        Premium Content Why these students will have the best lunch breaks in town

        Education After 18 months of grant applications, students will be able to complete in their most anticipated lunch time games yet.

        Elderly couple’s home gutted in blaze

        Premium Content Elderly couple’s home gutted in blaze

        News A fire tore through a Lockyer Valley house, collapsing the roof and leaving

        How 74yo sporting equipment made its way back to club

        Premium Content How 74yo sporting equipment made its way back to club

        Sport Bowled over by history: Club founder’s legacy to live on in new display.

        Lockyer family receive COVID-19 test results

        Premium Content Lockyer family receive COVID-19 test results

        Health A family-of-six have been isolating at their property since Monday, after a man...