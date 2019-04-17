Keywords illustrate community's perfect park

PARK READY: Cathryn Zischke's family is excited for a new park close to home. PICTURED: Archer, Austin and Xyleigh.

RESPONDENTS to a council survey have spoken.

The perfect public recreation ground is one with a water park.

Ranking eighth in popularity out of more than 50 keywords, 'water park' is one of the quirkier features Lockyer Valley residents want to see in the park to be developed in Hatton Vale in the coming years.

Results of the community consultation phase were released in a report that outlined how residents envisioned the perfect park.

Respondents to the seven-question survey indicated, along with desires for a water park, that shaded areas were a high priority.

Shaded areas with seating, play equipment and barbecues were some of the ideas respondents posted to the Lockyer Valley Regional Council's ideas wall, revealing sun safety and keeping cool were high on the priorities list.

Hatton Vale mother of three Cathryn Zischke, who's children are aged under eight, said a trip to the park was nearly an hour in travel time for the family.

She participated in the council survey and told the Gatton Star she wanted to see the new park include a fenced area.

"When the twins were younger it really limited our options as to what parks you can go to. I was chasing three young kids in three different directions,” she said.

Phase one consultation was carried out through the LVRC's online engagement hub, involving a survey, to which 92 residents responded, as well as an online poll and ideas wall.

LVRC councillor for Parks and Gardens Janice Holstein said the council was appointing a park design consultant to bring the community's ideas to life.

"The community provided a wide range of ideas which will be reviewed against budget and local environmental factors such as limited water supply,” Cr Holstein said.

"Council was very encouraged by the level of engagement by the community and will do their best to deliver a park that reflects the community's long-term aspirations.”

"The results reflect a strong desire for community connectivity and safe places for families to play.”

The park is set to be developed across 10 years, bordering the corner of Evans Rd and Fairway Drive, Hatton Vale.