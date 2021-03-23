Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Terry Stegman pleaded guilty to drug offences in the Gatton Magistrates Court on March 22, 2021. Photo: Facebook.
Terry Stegman pleaded guilty to drug offences in the Gatton Magistrates Court on March 22, 2021. Photo: Facebook.
Crime

Kensington Grove man pleads guilty after cops raid caravan

Hugh Suffell
23rd Mar 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Kensington Grove man has been fined after police raided his caravan and found drugs and paraphernalia inside.

On March 4, 2021, police raided a Kensington Grove property and detained Terry James Stegman.

Stegman pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 22, to two charges - possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a pipe that had been used.

Gatton Magistrates Court.
Gatton Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor senior constable Chris Willson said Stegman declared he had marijuana in his caravan and police subsequently discovered 13 grams of cannabis along with a plastic water pipe.

Stegman “admitted he used it to smoke cannabis through,” senior constable Willson said.

Stegman’s criminal, traffic and weapons histories were tendered to the court - senior constable Willson said they showed previous offences in relation to drugs that were “dated”.

Representing himself in court, Stegman had nothing further to say when given the opportunity.

Magistrate Howard Osborne fined Stegman $300, referred to SPER.

No conviction was recorded.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich man pleads guilty to trespassing in Plainland home

        Premium Content Ipswich man pleads guilty to trespassing in Plainland home

        Crime NAMED: An Ipswich man has pleaded guilty in court after he attempted to steal parts from a parked car in Plainland before being busted by police. DETAILS:

        Two still in hospital, calls to fix deadly intersection

        Premium Content Two still in hospital, calls to fix deadly intersection

        News Two people involved in a serious crash at a Lockyer Valley intersection remain in...

        Medicinal marijuana prescription no excuse for drug driving

        Premium Content Medicinal marijuana prescription no excuse for drug driving

        Crime A Lockyer Valley man who took prescribed medicinal marijuana has been charged for...

        Alleged car thief steals tradie’s ute, equipment from job

        Premium Content Alleged car thief steals tradie’s ute, equipment from job

        News A Lockyer Valley man has allegedly stolen a tradie’s ute while theadesman was busy...