Kensington Grove family bonds out on the racing track

SHARED PASSION: Kensington Grove family Shane, Kallan and Larissa Manning all competed at the Lockyer Valley Speedway meet on Saturday.

MOTORSPORTS: It might not be everyone's idea of a family day out, but the Mannings love nothing better than racing go karts together.

Shane, Kallan and Larissa Manning all competed as the Lockyer Valley Speedway held their final meeting of the season on Saturday.

"I raced Archerfield (Speedway) previous to that but as a family, we've been racing go karts since 2014,” Shane said.

"Kallan started when he was seven years old and he's been racing ever since.

"He's slowly getting better.”

Getting out on the track was an excellent way to bond as a unit.

"It's just awesome... it's like they say, families that race together stay together,” Shane said.

The family moved to Kensington Grove in September of last year but Shane said he had competed in Gatton on numerous occasions and was a big fan of the set-up.

"I love this track, it's probably my favourite track,” he said.

"You can do clean moves on it, it's fast and it's nice and wide.

"Ian and Sheree (Jones) always put on a wicked track.

"The country atmosphere is just second to none.”

They had a day to remember with Kallan finishing third in the Sub Junior Karts and Larissa and Shane coming second and third respectively in the KT100 Modified Karts class.