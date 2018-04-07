Ken and Annie's music campout rocks on

ROCKING: Ken and Annie Davey hosted their second Music Campout at Toogoolawah this week.

ROCKING: Ken and Annie Davey hosted their second Music Campout at Toogoolawah this week. Dominic Elsome

Ken and Annie Davey are stoked with the turnout to their second music campout at the Toogoolawah showgrounds, and expect tonight to be even bigger.

The five day event encourages attendees to bring their instuments and have a go at entertaining the crowds, with performers jamming out country and rock songs, right through to jazz, blues and even poetry.

Check out some of the photos from today's event below: