Menu
Login
News

Ken and Annie's music campout rocks on

ROCKING: Ken and Annie Davey hosted their second Music Campout at Toogoolawah this week.
ROCKING: Ken and Annie Davey hosted their second Music Campout at Toogoolawah this week. Dominic Elsome
Dominic Elsome
by

Ken and Annie Davey are stoked with the turnout to their second music campout at the Toogoolawah showgrounds, and expect tonight to be even bigger.

The five day event encourages attendees to bring their instuments and have a go at entertaining the crowds, with performers jamming out country and rock songs, right through to jazz, blues and even poetry.

Check out some of the photos from today's event below:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Exploring local bush tucker talk to hit Grantham

Exploring local bush tucker talk to hit Grantham

Come and enjoy an educational night dedicated to local bush tucker.

Councillor ready to fight for our region

EXCITING OPPORTUNITY: Cr Janice Holstein is excited to take on the role of chair of the RDA Ipswich and West Moreton committee.

Lockyer Valley councillor takes on new role

Fernvale Amazons go from strength to strength in 2018

HAND UP: Leela Henry-Mo'unga and Helena Armstrong-Ravula at the Fernvale Amazons season launch.

The netball club launched their 2018 season.

Holiday fun gets rolling in Laidley

TRICKY: Gatton's Jason Ward busted a move at the Lockyer Valley Youth scooter workshop at Laidley Skate Park today.

Making the most of the break, riders rolled into Laidley Skate Park.

Local Partners