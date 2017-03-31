28°
Ken Allan to be sorely missed by family, Lowood SES

Lachlan McIvor | 31st Mar 2017 12:00 PM
HELPING HAND: Ken Allan, pictured here in February 2017, joined the Lowood SES alongside his wife Sylvia in 2012 and stayed on board for five years.
HELPING HAND: Ken Allan, pictured here in February 2017, joined the Lowood SES alongside his wife Sylvia in 2012 and stayed on board for five years. Contributed

KENNETH Allan will not only be missed by his family, friends and community but by those he formed strong bonds with in the SES unit he joined late in life.

Ken was born in Wonthaggi, Victoria on July 24, 1934, as the oldest of two boys.

His first employment was at Curtin Mechanical Garage in his hometown but he then left to go to Red Cliffs near Mildura, where his parents owned a mostly sultana grape vineyard.

He found work as a spare parts manager and stayed on in that position for 18-and-a-half years.

Ken and his family moved to Bundaberg in August 1974, but before he left, he asked future wife Sylvia to marry him.

A few months later, when Sylvia came to visit him in Bundaberg, Ken slipped an engagement ring on her finger as she stepped off the plane and they would marry in January 1975.

In November of that year the pair had their first child, a son named Kenneth Jr, and two more boys, Martyn and Gregorey, followed after that.

After a couple of years working as a mechanical sweeper and factory cleaner at Versatile Toft, with things not going well for the business, Ken applied for voluntary redundancy.

For a year-and-a-half the couple travelled three quarters of the country but didn't get to Darwin or Tasmania, two places they were still planning on visiting.

Ken and Sylvia were planning another trip in May, to Morgan in South Australia, to the Murray River Captain's Association annual reunion.

It would have marked 50 years when the two met, as they crossed paths for the first time as Sylvia worked on a paddlesteamer.

As the years passed and their boys got older, they moved to Brisbane to find work.

Their youngest Gregory found work in Bowen Hills at Prime Electronics.

But in December of 2001, he was killed in a single motor vehicle accident after swerving to avoid something on the road and hit a gum tree.

The heartbreaking incident led Ken and Sylvia to re-locate to five acres in Coominya to be closer to their sons.

On the 10th anniversary of their son's death, they decided to do something in his honour and joined up with the Lowood SES in January of 2012.

The pair worked mostly in catering for two years and wanted to hang up the boots as Ken hit his 80th birthday, but the group urged them to carry on for another couple of years.

In that tine he gained several certificates with the SES and won an award for continued excellent service.

Lowood SES Acting Deputy Group Leader John Paul said the loss had hit the group hard.

"We have lots of fond memories,” Mr Paul said.

"He's going to be deeply missed by the Lowood SES and not just Lowood all the SES groups in the shire.

"The entire Somerset unit is going to be miss him.”

Mr Paul said Ken's infectious attitude would be sorely missed by everyone who had worked with him.

"He was always a pleasure to work with, any time you saw him he always had a smile on his face,” he said.

"He was always offering to lend a hand to do things... we ended up putting him on the catering team, he loved that role doing the cooking.

"He made sure everyone had something to eat.”

Sylvia said Ken got tremendous pleasure out of being a member of the SES.

"He did his work with pride, he loved every one there,” Sylvia said.

"They were all wonderful people and wonderful friends, we learnt so much there and found it so rewarding.”

After they moved to Coominya, Ken and Sylvia became involved in the show societies in Esk and Lowood, entering photography, fruit and vegetables into each.

Photography was always a passion close to Ken's heart and one year he won the Kodak Gold Medal at the Mildura Show for a snap of a Sturt's Desert Pea.

His wife came just behind him that year in second place.

"I always told him, I had to marry him because I wanted the medal,” Sylvia said.

"Ken always chuckled and cuddled me.”

He gained diplomas for basic, advanced and wedding photography, all with distinctions from Shaw Academy in Ireland as well as a Diploma in professional photography with distinction from Courses for Success Australia.

Ken suffered a heart attack while being taught CPR at the SES on Monday, March 13.

He was taken to a hospital but passed away at the age of 82.

Four members of the SES and Ken's two sons acted as pallbearers at his funeral and honoured him by performing a guard of honour.

Topics:  coominya ken allan lowood ses obituary

