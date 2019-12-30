Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
2019 US Open - Day 5
2019 US Open - Day 5
Tennis

Kei man pulls out of Australian Open

by Lauren Wood
30th Dec 2019 3:28 PM

KEI Nishikori has pulled out of the Australian Open.

The Japanese star - who is currently ranked No.13 in the world - said an ongoing elbow injury had forced him to miss the year's first grand slam and the ATP Cup.

"Unfortunately I have to pull out of the ATP Cup and the Aussie Open," he said on Monday.

"Today, together with my team, we have made this decision as I am still not 100 per cent ready (or) healthy to compete at the highest level.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

"This decision was not taken lightly as Australia is one of my favourite places to compete.

"Together with my team I will keep working hard to be back on court as soon as possible. Thanks for all the support."

Nishikori - who has made four Australian Open quarter-finals - has not played since he fell to Australian Alex de Minaur in the third round of the US Open in August and had surgery on his elbow in the off-season.

More Stories

Show More
andy murray australian open kei nishikori tennis
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Promise of rain could bring export options, return of expo

        premium_icon Promise of rain could bring export options, return of expo

        News Most will be looking to the new year to make changes, but for farmers – they’ll be looking for clouds and plenty of rain.

        Lucky circumstance puts camera back in unworthy hands

        premium_icon Lucky circumstance puts camera back in unworthy hands

        News Behold, a gallery of pictures Gatton Star journalist Ebony Graveur has taken...

        Cops’ plea for low crash, fatality rate for new year

        Cops’ plea for low crash, fatality rate for new year

        News One fatality is too many, according to police, who will be looking to reduce the...

        Mum fights for changes after tragedy

        premium_icon Mum fights for changes after tragedy

        Health The mother of a teen who took her own life has called for changes