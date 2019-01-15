Keeping up with the kart-ashians

ON TRACK: Tayla Stothard got behind the wheel of a go kart when she was just seven years old.

ON TRACK: Tayla Stothard got behind the wheel of a go kart when she was just seven years old. Contributed

A FAMILY of racers is making their tracks in the world of go karting, with a father-daughter duo gearing up for the Speedway Kart Queensland titles on Saturday.

The race is set to take place in Gatton with a variety of classes, including the standard, in which Corey Stothard will participate and juniors, in which his daughter Tayla Stothard will compete.

The duo spent the holidays training for the event at the Dalby Kart Track in between visits to Tayla's grandparents' house.

Stothard, who also races a midget speedcar all over the country, said go karting had been in the family for generations.

"It all started with my grandfather, and it's just been a family thing ever since then,” he said.

"My uncle's raced, my mother's raced, my cousin's raced, my brother races. All over different divisions.”

Tayla, now 10, first started racing when she was eight.

She enjoyed a number of things about the sport, including the opportunity it gave her to meet new people and getting the chance to beat her dad in a race.

"I love racing because it's fun and a great experience,” she said.

It hasn't always been easy sailing as the same year she started, Tayla had an accident that left her family fearing she had broken her neck.

Fortunately, she was able to walk away from the accident, taking a two-year hiatus from racing.

Tayla's grandmother Joeanne Donpon said she was proud of her eldest granddaughter's achievements on the track.

"She's doing really well,” she said.

"I'm so excited for how far she's come in racing.”

The Speedway Kart Queensland Titles are taking place at the Lockyer Valley Speedway.

The first heat will take place at 1pm with races running until about 9pm.

Admission to the event is $25 for adults, $15 for students and pensioners and free for children.