Menu
Login
News

Keeping the tradition of our shows alive

LEARNING EXPERIENCE: Participants inthe 2018 Queensland Ag Shows Conference, at the UQ Gatton campus.
LEARNING EXPERIENCE: Participants inthe 2018 Queensland Ag Shows Conference, at the UQ Gatton campus. Lachlan McIvor
Lachlan Mcivor
by

MEMBERS of more than 70 show societies from across the state converged on Gatton for the 2018 Queensland Ag Shows Conference.

The event, hosted by the Queensland Ag Shows Next Generation Committee, was held from Friday to Sunday at the UQ Gatton campus and aimed to "connect, protect and represent” the tradition and future of agricultural shows.

Participants took part in a two-day conference involving panel discussions, workshops and mixers, and the best and brightest in the show movement were celebrated at the Queensland Ag Show Awards on Saturday night.

Queensland Ag Shows Next Generation Committee president Kerri Robertson said more than 150 people took part in the conference, including some from show societies in Western Australia and New South Wales.

"For us as the next generation, it's a myth that we don't want to preserve the traditions,” Ms Robertson said.

"A lot of our topics we cover are about bringing back the basics, revitalising those traditions because that is actually the core purpose of why we're part of the show societies... we joined them because we loved them.

"We're going to revitalise those traditions... we're here to do it as a team and it doesn't matter if you're 80 or 20.”

Queensland Ag Shows Next Generation Committee secretary Clare Webster, who also serves as vice-president of Gatton Show Society, said the conference was all about participants learning from speakers, as well as from one another.

"It's always good to have new perspectives and ideas to keep things moving into the future,” Ms Webster said.

Queensland Ag Show Awards winners:

Best Innovation: Dairy Showcase - Gatton Show Society (winner), Show Ed - Boonah Show Society (runner-up).

Outstanding Contribution: Steven Hancock - Mitchell Show Society (winner), Keith Edwards - Gatton Show Society (runner-up).

Emerging Leader: Stacey Heindenriech - Emerald Show Society (winner), Bradley Smith - Dalby Show Society (runner-up).

Topics:  2018 queensland ag shows conference. gatton gatton show society

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Gatton hosts reining master for week-long clinic

Gatton hosts reining master for week-long clinic

The highly respected trainer said he enjoyed hosting the riding clinics in Gatton, as he had done for the past 10 years.

Community Q-and-A: Farm life and fighting fires

WHAT A BLAST: Jenny Swanson sits in the cab of her beloved big yellow truck, alongside her colleagues from the Marburg Rural Fire Brigade.

Meet Marburg rural firie Jenny Swanson.

Lockyer sewerage works use latest repair technology

NEW WORKS: Project manager Philip Leyburn overlooks the re-alignment process, which is using a new technology designed to minimise disruption to communities.

Have you noticed the works happening in your patch?

Stellar sunflowers dazzle farmer and visitors

BEAUTIFUL BLOOMS: Mount Walker farmer Norm Kerle is stoked with his latest sunflower crop. He's had regular visitors since the flowers began to bloom and expects more in the 6-8 weeks before the fields are harvested.

"It doesn't take a lot in life to give people a bit of a chuckle.”

Local Partners