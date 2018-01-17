Keeping the tradition of our shows alive

MEMBERS of more than 70 show societies from across the state converged on Gatton for the 2018 Queensland Ag Shows Conference.

The event, hosted by the Queensland Ag Shows Next Generation Committee, was held from Friday to Sunday at the UQ Gatton campus and aimed to "connect, protect and represent” the tradition and future of agricultural shows.

Participants took part in a two-day conference involving panel discussions, workshops and mixers, and the best and brightest in the show movement were celebrated at the Queensland Ag Show Awards on Saturday night.

Queensland Ag Shows Next Generation Committee president Kerri Robertson said more than 150 people took part in the conference, including some from show societies in Western Australia and New South Wales.

"For us as the next generation, it's a myth that we don't want to preserve the traditions,” Ms Robertson said.

"A lot of our topics we cover are about bringing back the basics, revitalising those traditions because that is actually the core purpose of why we're part of the show societies... we joined them because we loved them.

"We're going to revitalise those traditions... we're here to do it as a team and it doesn't matter if you're 80 or 20.”

Queensland Ag Shows Next Generation Committee secretary Clare Webster, who also serves as vice-president of Gatton Show Society, said the conference was all about participants learning from speakers, as well as from one another.

"It's always good to have new perspectives and ideas to keep things moving into the future,” Ms Webster said.

Queensland Ag Show Awards winners:

Best Innovation: Dairy Showcase - Gatton Show Society (winner), Show Ed - Boonah Show Society (runner-up).

Outstanding Contribution: Steven Hancock - Mitchell Show Society (winner), Keith Edwards - Gatton Show Society (runner-up).

Emerging Leader: Stacey Heindenriech - Emerald Show Society (winner), Bradley Smith - Dalby Show Society (runner-up).