Keep praying for good rain

RAINFALL from ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen is not likely to reach the Somerset or Lockyer Valley, despite cooler conditions and possible chances of rain.

Temperatures for the weekend and leading into next week will be a couple degrees below average, thanks to a high-pressure ridge building along the coast.

Although there is a slight possibility of showers for the weekend, there will be better chances of rain from Tuesday into Wednesday next week.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimba Wong said any potential rain would more likely be in the form of showers.

"Owen is expected to bring some enhanced thunderstorms and showers around the central coast and Capricorn areas," she said.

"The Lockyer Valley will avoid most of the rainfall."

Across the region, stronger winds of about 25km/h to 30km/h will be prevalent for the next few days, which Ms Wong said would feel a bit "breezy" and enhance the cool weather feeling.