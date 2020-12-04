Keep on trucking: Local transport firm's important milestone

Scott Buchholz MP (left) with members of the Nolan family as they take ownership of Volvo's 50,000th vehicle manufactured at Wacol.

ONE of the most familiar sites to Lockyer Valley locals is a Nolan's truck passing by.

The fifth-generation, family-owned and operated transport business is a mainstay of the Lockyer Valley region.

From its humble beginnings in the 1900s with its first vehicle being a horse-drawn cart to today operating 110 prime movers, Nolan's Interstate Transport yesterday took part in a special event with one of its largest partners to pay tribute to the Nolan family.

Volvo Group Australia handed over the 50,000th truck manufactured at their Wacol plant, in Queensland and the proud recipient was long-term client, Nolan's Interstate Transport.

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport and Member for Wright, Scott Buchholz attended the event and said it was a very special occasion for Volvo and the Nolan family.

"Their Green and White trucks are a catalyst of commerce for the Lockyer Valley region, taking our salad bowl to the rest of Australia," Mr Buchholz said.

Mr Buchholz spoke about the affinity he had for the Nolan brand and the importance of heavy vehicle manufacturing locally.

"As a former transport operator, I know the Australian transport and trucking sector has embraced Volvo and Nolan's is a fine example of that," Mr Buchholz said.

Adrian (Flea) Nolan, one of the directors of Nolan's Transport, told the Gatton Star partnership between Nolan's and Volvo had always been strong, and it was an honour to have the special truck come through the assembly line for them.

"We've had a long term friendship, and we've done a significant amount of testing for Volvo in the past," Mr Nolan said.

Mr Nolan said the Volvo truck is a quality product, and best in the world and the fact it is made in Queensland, fits well with the Nolan's family business.

The Minister, Scott Buchholz said the Nolan family held a special place in his heart and in his electorate of Wright, given its headquarters is in Gatton.

"The fact that this truck remains at home here in Queensland, the fact it ended up with a beautiful, genuine family, there is not a better match for this 50,000th order," Mr Buchholz said.

Mr Buchholz said the success of Volvo and Nolan's was the ultimate Australian success story.

"Keep on trucking!" Mr Buchholz said.