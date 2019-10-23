Keep an eye out for our brand new newsletter

Menu
Gatton Star editor Ali Kuchel. Photo: Dominic Elsome.
News

Ali Kuchel
, ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 5:00 AM

We know you love your local paper and we’re about to make it easier for you to read us when news breaks that affects the Gatton Star community.

We’re about to deliver the biggest and strongest news stories straight to your inbox.

From the latest in business, to community news, sport, council and court, the newsletter will take you through the latest local news and issues.

We promise not to bombard you. We expect to send a couple newsletters a week at best – unless there is massive local news like, heaven forbid it, a bushfire.

The Gatton Star is excited to be able to offer you this new way to stay informed and connected to your local community, and receive our unrivalled local news reporting.

You can sign up to receive and manage your newsletters here.

Community news has always and will continue to come first and we thank you for your continued readership.

And if you ever want to change how you get the latest in local news, you can update your preferences in the Newsletter section under your account on our website.

Happy reading.

Ali Kuchel, editor

Gatton Star

