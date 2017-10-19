Keen readers of Lockyer help Blue Care

STOCKING UP: Andrew Hedges is a regular at the Blue Care book sales.

STOCKING UP: Andrew Hedges is a regular at the Blue Care book sales. Francis Witsenhuysen

THOUSANDS of books sold at the weekend meant thousands of dollars raised for Blue Care.

About 28 "big” bin fulls of paperbacks lined the tables of Gatton Shire Hall for Blue Care's last book bonanza of the year on Saturday.

Co-ordinator Val Kilah said they managed to raise a total of $3400, just shy of their $4000 target.

"We were hoping to beat the last sale's efforts, but there were less people through the doors because of the weather,” she said.

"People came from as far as Brisbane though.”

Following a call out for more volunteers last Wednesday, Ms Kilah said they had wonderful feedback from the article in last week's Gatton Star.

"We had two extra men and women helping us set up and pack down,” she said.

"They even promised to be back next year.”

Ms Kilah thanked Cook's Transport for supplying a truck to transport the books to the hall and for also providing a driver.

"Of course we are so grateful for all the volunteers too,” she said.

All the money raised from the book sale, which ran last Thursday, Friday and Saturday will go back into providing community services for Blue Care Lockyer.

"The money we raise goes into things like paying for fuel for our drivers,” Ms Kilah said.

"We are always looking for donations for our next sale, so if you would like to donate some books call the Blue care Lockyer office on 07 5468 4600.”

Blue Care has been supporting the Lockyer Valley community since 1970.

The next Blue Care book sale will be held next March at the Gatton Shire Hall.