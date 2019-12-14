Menu
Kayaker missing after Brisbane storm

by Cloe Read
14th Dec 2019 1:02 PM
WATER Police and the rescue helicopter are currently searching for a man who is believed missing after being caught in a storm off Margate while kayaking on Friday afternoon.

Police say about 5.15pm a woman saw the man in the kayak about 1.6km offshore and as the storm came through, she could not see the man. 

Another witness reportedly saw the man on the kayak paddling furiously towards the shore and lost sight of him as the storm hit. 

Police are urging anyone with information to contact police. 

In a separate incident, a teenage boy was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital with minor abrasion after he became stuck in flood waters in East Brisbane on Mowbray Tce about 6.15pm.

editors picks missing search and rescue storm water police

