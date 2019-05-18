NBA superstar hit with savage chant as Bucks go to 2-0

MILWAUKEE has hammered home a 2-0 series advantage against the Raptors with a demoralising 125-103 win in game two of the eastern conference finals series.

The result pushes Raptors superstar Kawi Leonard closer to free agency and closer to a potential exit from Toronto - and the Milwaukee fans were only too happy to remind the visitors of the elephant in the room.

Leonard has established himself as arguably the biggest star heading into free agency this off-season after his heroics earlier in the play-offs, including his unstoppable performances against Philadelphia.

He has continued that hot streak against the Bucks, but his team has been alarmingly exposed by the bullies from Milwaukee.

Leonard put up 31 points and eight rebounds in the game two loss, but his team were never in the fight.

The Bucks' Giannis Antetekounmpo, who was earlier in the day named as one of three MVP finalists for this season's MVP awards, was also every bit as unstoppable.

The Greek Freak registerd 30 points and 17 rebounds as the Bucks blew Toronto off their home court.

The heavy loss for the Raptors was highlighted by a savage crowd chant from Milwaukee when the fans chanted a suggestion that Leonard would be heading to the Lakers or Clippers this off-season.

Both Los Angeles franchises have been linked with making a play for the former Spurs star.

As Leonard stepped up to the free-throw line in the second half, the crowd was heard chanting "LA's calling" on repeat.

It was the lowest point of the Raptors' play-offs campaign so far. Only Kyle Lowry was able to offer Leonard some help in offence as he put up 15 points.

Antetekounmpo, meanwhile, had help from all over the court.

Six Bucks players scored more than 10 points and they were able to sub on their extended bench late in the fourth quarter when the game had already been put to bed.

Antetekounmpo could have scored plenty more, but was managed with just 34 minutes on the floor.

His 30 points, 17 boards and five assists make him the first Bucks player to achieve that sort of stat line in the play-offs since franchise legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who achieved the feat 10 times, according to ESPN, before he left the Bucks in 1975.

The top-seeded Bucks, who rallied to win game one of the best-of-seven series, never trailed and led by as many as 28 points.

"Mentally, we were ready for this game," Antetokounmpo said.

"Once the game started, we did a great job setting the tone. We knew Toronto was going to come and try to play hard and try to get one at our place."

The Bucks made sure the Raptors never got a sniff, roaring to an 18-point lead in the first quarter on the back of nine quick points from Nikola Mirotic and a 12-0 scoring run late in the period.

Milwaukee led by 25 points, 64-39, at half-time, with Ersan Ilyasova contributing 15 and Malcolm Brogdon 12 off the Bucks' bench as the hosts' bench outscored Toronto's 31-11 in the first half.