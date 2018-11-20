Kasey Chambers leads Golden Guitar nominations

Kasey Chambers is up for seven Golden Guitars.

KASEY Chambers leads this year's Golden Guitar nominations with her 12th studio album Campfire.

Inspired by the travels of her childhood and recorded with The Fireside Disciples - her dad Bill, guitarist Brandon Dodd and long-time family friend Alan Pigram (of The Pigram Brothers) - the wonderfully raw collaboration has earned the singer seven nominations in the 2019 Golden Guitar Awards.

This year's nominees across 15 categories were announced in Sydney today at an event hosted by Adam Brand and Amber Lawrence.

"Holy Moly!!! I can't believe we just got 7 Golden Guitar nominations for the Campfire album," Chambers posted on Instagram.

Four of those nods are for the album's lead single The Campfire Song, which features Pigram speaking in his native Yawuru language.

It's shaping up to be a big couple of months for Chambers, who will become the youngest woman inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame next week.

She's followed in the nominations tally by The Wolfe Brothers, who received five nods, and Grafton natives Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont.

Country stars Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont.

The husband and wife duo scored four nominations for their first official collaboration Adam & Brooke, with the hit song Train Wreck up for Song of the Year and Single of the Year.

Queensland favourite Judah Kelly, the 2017 winner of The Voice, is also up for New Talent of the Year after releasing his country debut Real Good Time.

The 2019 Toyota Golden Guitar Awards will be held in Tamworth on Saturday, January 26.

Here are all the nominees:



ALT COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Imogen Clark - Collide

Tori Forsyth - Dawn of the Dark

Bennett, Bowtell & Urquhart - Weeds

Andrew Swift - Call Out for the Cavalry

Catherine Britt & The Cold Cold Hearts (self-titled)

CONTEMPORARY COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Missy Lancaster - Piece of Me

Travis Collins - Brave & The Broken

The Wolfe Brother - Country Heart

Brad Cox (self-titled)

Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont - Adam & Brooke

TRADITIONAL COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Graeme Connors - From The Backcountry

Adam Harvey - The Nashville Tapes

Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples - Campfire

John Williamson - Butcherbird

Beccy Cole - Lioness

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

John Williamson

Graeme Connors

Travis Collins

Andrew Swift

Adam Harvey

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beccy Cole

Imogen Clark

Tori Forsyth

Kristy Cox

Missy Lancaster

COUNTRY MUSIC CAPITAL NEWS GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

Bennett, Bowtell & Urquhart

Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples

The Wolfe Brothers

Catherine Britt & The Cold Cold Hearts

Adam Eckersely & Brooke McClymont

REGIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK VOCAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Bennett, Bowtell & Urquhart ft. Karl Broadie - Every Hello

Jayne Denham & Troy Kemp - Hung Up on You

Andrew Swift ft. Catherine Britt - Fire & Ice

Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples ft. Alan Pigram - The Campfire Song

Adam Harvey ft. Lee Kernaghan - Three Rivers Hotel

BUSH BALLAD OF THE YEAR

Rex Dallas - Lady of the Road

John Williamson - Please Don't Forget Me

Allan Caswell - Feeding the Crew

Dean Perrett - Earn Your Spurs

Jeff Brown - After January Rains

HERITAGE SONG OF THE YEAR

Graeme Connors - Kimberley Frontier

Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples ft. Alan Pigram - The Campfire Song

Adam Harvey - Those Holden Days

John Williamson - Buddy and Slim

Troy Cassar-Daley - Shadows on the Hill

COCA COLA INSTRUMENTAL OF THE YEAR

Montgomery Church - Middlingbank Road

Tommy Emmanuel - Wheelin' and Dealin'

Lindsay Waddington - Nullarbor

Mustered Courage - Back on the Horse

Runaway Dixie - Tele Rambler

BLUEGRASS RECORDING OF THE YEAR

The Weeping Willows ft. Allan Caswell - The Roses Fall

Kristy Cox - Ricochet

Hillbilly Goats - Gypsy Girl

Montgomery Church - I'm Gonna Love Her All the Time

Mustered Courage - Fire in Her Fingers

QANTAS NEW TALENT OF THE YEAR

Judah Kelly

Andrew Swift

Tori Forsyth

Imogen Clark

Brad Cox

APRA AMCOS SONG OF THE YEAR

Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont - Train Wreck

Troy Cassar-Daley - Wouldn't Change A Thing

The Wolfe Brothers - Ain't Seen It Yet

Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples ft. Alan Pigram - The Campfire Song

Morgan Evans - Day Drunk

CMC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples ft. Alan Pigram - The Campfire Song

The Wolfe Brothers - Ain't Seen It Yet

Travis Collins - Happy

Morgan Evans - Kiss Somebody

Fanny Lumsden - Elastic Waistband

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Morgan Evans - Day Drunk

Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont - Train Wreck

Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples ft. Alan Pigram - The Campfire Song

The Wolfe Brothers - Ain't Seen It Yet

Travis Collins - High Horse