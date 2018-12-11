‘Fake’: Karl’s ex unleashes after wedding

CASSANDRA Thorburn has launched an extraordinary attack on Karl Stefanovic, labelling her ex-husband a "fake" and claiming he had "a lot to hide".

Thorburn unleashed to New Idea as she arrived at Sydney airport on Sunday at the same time as Stefanovic tied the knot with Jasmine Yarbrough in a lavish Mexican ceremony.

"He's thrown three weddings for goodness sake. Who needs three weddings in a year, give us a break," Thorburn said, referencing Stefanovic and Yarbrough's non-binding commitment ceremony in March and their widely reported - but unconfirmed - legal marriage prior to leaving for Mexico.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough tied the knot this weekend

"Three weddings and a funeral. We had a funeral and it was my dad's."

Thorburn claimed the Today host had "a lot to hide" and "everything he says is about this fake person who lives in this fake castle".

Thorburn also implied that Stefanovic's claims he wore the same suit on Today every day for a year in 2014 to prove a point about sexism weren't true.

Stefanovic previously said he did it after noticing his female Today colleagues were criticised for their outfits.

"Did anyone go and check every tape of every day?" she asked. "No. They just believed it because he said it. And one saying is that if I say it it's true and that's what he thinks."

After their separation, Thorburn claimed Stefanovic had told her: "It is very, very hard to be the best journalist in Australia, quite possibly the world."

Thorburn and Stefanovic split in mid 2016 after 21 years of marriage, with the Today host meeting Yarbrough just five months afterwards.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough’s wedding was nothing short of lavish.

Thorburn was reportedly "blindsided' by the split and famously declared Stefanovic was "dead" to her in 2017.

As photos were released of Yarbrough and Stefanovic's wedding on Sunday Thorburn revealed on Instagram she was reading dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale.

Thorburn labelled the novel, which details the forced servitude of women in a patriarchal society, "a good book for my journey" and an "emotional rollercoaster".