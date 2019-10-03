Menu
Login
Cassandra Thorburn and Karl Stefanovic at the 2011 Logies.
Cassandra Thorburn and Karl Stefanovic at the 2011 Logies.
Celebrity

Karl’s ex spills on ‘challenging’ divorce

3rd Oct 2019 9:54 AM

CASSANDRA Thorburn has opened up about the struggles of co-parenting three kids with ex-husband Karl Stefanovic.

The ex-Today host split with his wife of 21 years in late 2016, sparking a bitter and public divorce.

The former couple have three children together - Jackson, 20, Ava, 14, and River, 12.

 

The former couple share three children.
The former couple share three children.

Speaking on this week's The Juggling Act podcast, Thorburn admitted that sharing them with her ex-husband was a "massive challenge".

"Co-parenting I think is a massive challenge. Even if there's an amicable agreement between the parties, it still becomes hard," she told co-hosts Sarah Harris and Melissa Wilson.

"You're leading separate lives, you're no longer in a co-environment. So co-parenting … that's a big word."

However, Thorburn also explained that working through it was possible.

"There obviously is a way to navigate it," she said. "I don't think there's a textbook of instructions in point form (where) you can guarantee you're going to get that end result."

 

Stefanovic and Yarbrough’s wedding in Cabo.
Stefanovic and Yarbrough’s wedding in Cabo.

Months after splitting from Thorburn, Stefanovic met shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough at a yacht party in Sydney and sparked up a relationship.

The couple went on to marry in a lavish ceremony in Mexico last December.

More Stories

celebrity divorce karl stefanovic seniors-news today show

Top Stories

    Australian first at local golf club after green is ripped up

    Australian first at local golf club after green is ripped up

    News The new green will be a first for Australia and add some challenge to the course, bringing it up to par by Christmas time.

    Farmers to benefit from new $2.4 million processing plant

    Farmers to benefit from new $2.4 million processing plant

    News Farmers will be the winners from a new multi-million dollar facility

    One, two, down the loo - sewer upgrade for Gatton

    One, two, down the loo - sewer upgrade for Gatton

    News A sewer pipe upgrade will expand Gatton pipelines by up to 50 years.

    The most vulnerable Aussies suffering under the drought

    The most vulnerable Aussies suffering under the drought

    News Turtles have nowhere to lay their eggs with dams drying up