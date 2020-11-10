Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic has implied his sister is an anti-vaxxer during a segment about a potential coronavirus vaccine.
Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic has implied his sister is an anti-vaxxer during a segment about a potential coronavirus vaccine.
Celebrity

Karl Stefanovic’s awkward revelation about his sister

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
10th Nov 2020 4:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic has implied his sister, Elisa Pointon, is an anti-vaxxer during an awkward segment about a potential coronavirus vaccine.

On Monday, US pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. announced that its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be 90 per cent effective.

 

Karl Stefanovic on the set of the Today show with co-host Alison Langdon.
Karl Stefanovic on the set of the Today show with co-host Alison Langdon.

Stefanovic was discussing the report with Labor MP Bill Shorten and Stellar magazine's Sarrah Le Marquand when he mentioned Ms Pointon.

"I think my sister might be one of the people who doesn't [get the vaccine]," Stefanovic said.

Shorten replied: "Oh no" to which Stefanovic laughed and said "What can you do? Family."

Shorten then asked: "Does she get a government payment?"

Stefanovic replied: "I mean I think we should climb into all that stuff that my sister doesn't do … who loves family hey?"

 

Elisa Pointon, her daughter Evee, Karl Stefanovic, Peter Stefanovic, Sylvia Jeffreys, Jenna Stefanovic and Tom Stefanovic at the One & Only Palmilla resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Elisa Pointon, her daughter Evee, Karl Stefanovic, Peter Stefanovic, Sylvia Jeffreys, Jenna Stefanovic and Tom Stefanovic at the One & Only Palmilla resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Ms Pointon famously officiated Stefanovic and wife Jasmine's 2018 wedding ceremony in Mexico. She is married to actor Marcus Pointon.

Sydney Confidential has contacted Ms Pointon for comment.

Vaccines have been a hot-button issue in recent months amid the global pandemic, with various high-profile figures speaking out against the idea of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Celebrity Chef Pete Evans and former Home and Away actor Isabel Lucas are among stars who have been critical.

An Instagram post by Marcus Pointon show's Karl Stefanovic's sister Elisa Pointon.
An Instagram post by Marcus Pointon show's Karl Stefanovic's sister Elisa Pointon.

Originally published as Karl Stefanovic's awkward revelation about his sister

anti-vaxxer elisa pointon karl stefanovic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer man in court for alleged child exploitation material

        Premium Content Lockyer man in court for alleged child exploitation material

        News A Lockyer Valley man allegedly charged with making child exploitation material has appeared in court. Details here:

        More extreme heat on its way this week

        Premium Content More extreme heat on its way this week

        News The Lockyer Valley is set for more extreme days of record heat this week with...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        DETAILS: Young man killed in tragic D‘Aguilar Hwy crash

        Premium Content DETAILS: Young man killed in tragic D‘Aguilar Hwy crash

        Breaking DETAILS have been released following a fatal car crash that tragically took the...