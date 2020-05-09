Karl lets loose in whiskey rave after baby’s birth

Karl Stefanovic has made a bizarre appearance on a young blogger’s Instagram show in which he shared shots of whiskey and spoke about hosting Today drunk.

Nine's troubled Today host Karl Stefanovic has broken his paternity leave to randomly reminisce about his infamous drunken episode hosting the breakfast show after the Logies with a young blogger.

The Instagram live 'show' saw Stefanovic, 45, do shots of Fireball whiskey with the online host, known to fans as 'Brown Cardigan', while his teenage daughter Ava and second wife, Jasmine busied themselves in the kitchen of the couple's Cremorne home - just a week after the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Harper May.

Stefanovic began the live stream by acknowledging the Daily Mail - who he has attacked for stalking his family and publishing fabricated stories - claiming their photographers "would be outside my house right now."

Blogger Brown Cardigan during the Karl Stefanovic interview.

Telling the young media hopeful he "reminded me of me 45 years ago" and "I like what you're doing," the veteran TV presenter claimed his rogue online appearance had not been sanctioned by his Nine bosses, particularly the network's head of publicity, Victoria Buchan, who he name-checked before talking through the details of how he went on air drunk after the 2009 Logie awards.

The blogger from Bondi, who claims his audience is "about three million idiots a month," described his content to one interviewer as: "a wordless mood board for perverted immature grown folks" and "blogservational humour at its finest/worst."

It's a curious career move by Stefanovic, who has not impressed TV viewers since his return to the breakfast show - now languishing in third place (with 334,000 viewers) behind Seven's Sunrise (averaging a combined audience of 532,000 people) and ABC News Breakfast (351,000 viewers).

While on family leave, he has been replaced on air by Today Extra's David Campbell.

