Karen busted stealing perfume, makeup at Gatton pharmacy

Gatton’s own Karen has been caught on CCTV stealing more than $110 of cosmetics from the local pharmacy.

Karen Fitzpatrick was caught stealing two perfumes, a lipstick and a manicure set from the Gatton Plaza Discount Store on November 21.

She appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on January 18, where police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe said she was tracked down 26 days later.

“The defendant first stated she thought a family member was paying for the items, then stated she was depressed due to her mother passing away 18 months ago,” senior constable Lowe said.

Fitzpatrick entered the store and placed a script with staff, and while waiting, browsed a gifts table, the court heard.

She selected a perfume from the table, and walked to the corner of the store, passing a number of aisles and checking they were clear of staff and public.

“(The defendant) put the bottle of perfume into her cooler shopping bag,” senior constable Lowe said.

A short time later, Fitzpatrick returned to browsing the gifts section where she selected a manicure set.

“Under the pretence of removing a wallet from her handbag, she conducted a sleight-of-hand manoeuvre, depositing the manicure set into her handbag,” senior constable Lowe said.

Fitzpatrick did this for two more items – a lipstick and another bottle of perfume – bringing the total stolen goods to $117.20.

Senior constable Lowe said Fitzpatrick returned to the shop at a later date where she was confronted by staff about her theft.

Fitzpatrick paid for the items, senior constable Lowe said.

She pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing.

Duty lawyer Dylan Hans represented Fitzpatrick in court and said his client had relevant prior convictions.

He urged Magistrate Graham Lee to consider a small fine as Fitzpatrick had “limited financial capacity” and asked that a conviction was not recorded.

Mr Lee said Fitzpatrick had a conviction recorded last year for criminal code of stealing.

“You’ve got two previous stealings, January 2019 and 2020. The first time is a good behaviour bond, the second time a fine,” he said.

Fitzpatrick was charged $200 and a conviction was recorded.