Karate champ celebrates with pizza for breakfast

BIG WIN: Taj Moor takes home two top titles at the national karate meet in Melbourne.

BIG WIN: Taj Moor takes home two top titles at the national karate meet in Melbourne. ALI KUCHEL

Karate: Just one year ago Taj Moor was enrolled in his local karate club at Lowood to build his confidence, and since then the eight-year-old has thrived.

In a little more than 12 months the once shy Year 3 student has not only acquired strong social skills but also two medals at a national karate competition at Melbourne.

The competition was Moor's first taste of the competitive karate world and after achieving success in two separate categories he planned to return.

"I was really excited because I wasn't expecting gold,” Moor said.

Moor was awarded first place in the Kumite category, which makes up one of the main three sections of karate training.

Describing Kumite as the "fighting part” of the training, the exercise was Moor's favourite.

Moor was also awarded bronze in the Kata category, which focuses on the patterns, movements and techniques of competitors.

Celebrating with pizza for breakfast, Moor said winning the medals was proof hard work pays off.

"I trained for lots of hours to get better,” he said.

For now the karate enthusiast wears an orange belt, but he has lifelong plans to pursue the sport.

"I will keep doing it forever until I die,” he said.

While training provides Moor with a range of emotions "both boring and fun”, he also has short-term goals within the sport.

"I want to become a blue belt because it's my favourite colour,” Moor said.

Taj's grandmother Denise Young said Moor grinned from ear-to ear-when it was confirmed he would win either silver or gold.

"We thought he would just get a letter of participation,” Mrs Young said.

Mrs Young said karate had provided the youngster with a new lease on life.

"He has always lacked confidence but since he's doing karate he has come out of his shell,” Mrs Young said.