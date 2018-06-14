Menu
Kim Kardashian wearing Aussie brand 2XU who have collaborated with Kanye West's Yeezy fashion line. Picture: Instagram
Kanye shares racy campaign pics

by New York Post
14th Jun 2018 5:22 AM

THE inspiration Kanye West takes from wife Kim Kardashian was Bound 2 reach this level.

The rapper released images from his new Yeezy ad campaign, many of which feature naked models who look eerily similar to Kim.

One photo features two models in nothing but socks and "Super Moon Yellow" Yeezy 500 sneakers, one of whom looks like an imitation Kim with brunette hair, while her counterpart looks like a taller version of the reality star in a platinum wig.

 

In another photo, two nearly naked models embrace each other, wearing only Kim's signature Yeezy bike shorts, yellow sneakers and platinum blond wigs.

The jaw-dropping campaign also features one completely naked male model holding a completely naked female model, both only wearing sneakers.

 

Rapper 50 Cent caught wind of West's photos and tweeted, "Wait we can post s-t like this? I would have been doing this if I New [sic] this was ok, check Kanye s-t."

 

This article was originally published in theNew York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

