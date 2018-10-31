Kanye’s massive 180: ‘I’ve been used’

Kanye West meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, October 11, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

CONTROVERSIAL pro-Trump rapper Kanye West claims he has been "used" by the political world, and has decided to leave it.

West, 41, who famously held a bizarre meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, has announced his departure from politics, and tweeted his vision for a better world, New York Post reports.

"My eyes are now wide open and now realise I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in," the Ye rapper wrote.

"I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative," he added.

West, who went on a pro-Trump rant last month while wearing a MAGA hat on Saturday Night Live, tried to emphasise his "actual beliefs."

"I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable," he wrote.

"I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war."

West also ripped into conservative commentator and political activist Candace Owens for putting his name on a project about African-Americans leaving the Democratic party called "Blexit."

"I never wanted any association with Blexit," he wrote.

"I have nothing to do with it."