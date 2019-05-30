Kanye ‘handcuffed and drugged’ during breakdown

Kanye West has opened up about his bipolar disorder, confessing he was actually handcuffed in a particularly harrowing episode.

"When you're in this state, you're hyper-paranoid about everything," West said in an upcoming episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

"Everyone - this is my experience, other people have different experiences - everyone now is an actor," he said of his mental state in an episode. "Everything's a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you're being recorded. You feel all these things.

"You have this moment (where) you feel everyone wants to kill you. You pretty much don't trust anyone," he added.

West, 41, told the former Late Show host about his experience with his psychiatric hospitalisation.

"They handcuff you, they drug you, they put you on the bed, and they separate you from everyone you know," West said. "That's something that I am so happy that I experienced myself so I can start by changing that moment."

The "Yeezus" rapper said he wanted to change mental health treatment and the stigma surrounding it following that incident, noting, "When you are in that state, you have to have someone you trust. It is cruel and primitive to do that."

West and his wife Kim Kardashian. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

"It's a health issue that has a strong stigma on it, and people are allowed to say anything about it and discriminate in any way," he explained. "This is like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle. And if someone has a sprained ankle, you're not going to push on him more. With us, once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse. They do everything possible. They got us to that point and they do everything to make it worse."

West said not taking his medication could make him more expressive, but that it isn't always a good thing, referencing his infamous TMZ interview in which he stated, without irony, slavery was "a choice".

"If you don't take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up, and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in the hospital," he said. "And you start acting erratic as TMZ would put it. When you ramp up, it expresses your personality more. You can become almost more adolescent in your expression. This is my specific experience that I've had over the past two years because I've only been diagnosed for two years now."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission