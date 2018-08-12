Menu
Kanye West is a fan of his wife’s sisters. Picture: AP Photo/Richard Drew
Celebrity

Kanye would like to sleep with Kim’s sisters

by Marisa Dellatto
12th Aug 2018 10:11 AM

WATCH out, Kim.

In a new song XTCY, Kanye West reveals his special affinity for his wife Kim Kardashian West's sisters - Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner - rapping that he "would smash" all four.

West, 41, goes on to say that he may have even acted on his pervy thoughts - sort of.

"Damn, those is your sisters. You did something unholy to them pictures."

The rapper has had a one-track mind all week.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, West talked about his porn preferences.

"I still look at PornHub," the rapper quipped on the talk show.

When Kimmel asked if he has a favourite porn genre, West was forthcoming.

Khloe Kardashian shared this photo from Kylie Jenner's 21st party.
"Black is my favourite category," he said, adding, "[I watch] a lot of black on white, obviously. [It mirrors] my own reality."

The new song, pronounced ecstasy, was released Saturday morning on Twitter by DJ Clark Kent, which West retweeted.

The chorus of the track goes, "I thought of all this on ecstasy."

In May, West revealed his previous opioid addiction after liposuction surgery, though ecstasy isn't considered an opioid.

This article was originally published on the New York Post

