Kale Reed has Faith in students' potential

Name: Kale Reed

Occupation: Teacher

Age: 28

Children: A dog

What has been the most memorable experience of your time in your role at Faith Lutheran College?

The most memorable experience has been able to be actively involved in the Greater Brisbane Conference (GBC) Saturday sport program, where I have coached a number of teams.

This opportunity has enabled me to strengthen relationships with the students which makes the teaching aspect of the job much more enjoyable.

What drove you towards getting involved in your field?

Teaching runs in the family.

I originally wanted to be a personal trainer; however, my aunty who has been teaching HPE for the past 40 years encouraged me to follow the same route.

I have four other cousins who teach as well, one of whom is a deputy principal.

What is your biggest passion?

My biggest passion would have to be sport and travelling. I have visited more than 20 countries and have enjoyed gaining a better understanding of the different cultures around the world.

As for sport, I'll watch anything from AFL to darts as I enjoy the competitive side of life.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My greatest accomplishment in life would have to be buying my first home.

What do you hope to achieve in the next 10 years?

Having the best lawn in the western suburbs of Brisbane would be a fantastic achievement.

What's the best advice you've ever received and from whom?

Very common - treat others how you would like to be treated.

What is the one thing you couldn't live without and why?

I would struggle without a TV and Foxtel.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Definitely a pay rise for all teachers.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation and why?

Since owning a home I have grown a green thumb. I take real pride in my lawn.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Probably growing up in country South Australia camping down the Murray River with my mates.

We didn't have cinemas or shopping centres, so camping for days during the school holidays was something we all looked forward to.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

The Girls Coffee Bar, Marburg. They serve me the best coffees every morning on my way through to Plainland from Brisbane. Leaving for work at 6.30am, the stop offs have become a necessity.

What would be the first thing you do if you won the Lotto?

Pay off my parents and my house, open a large gym chain and spend a few months in the USA during the NFL season.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living - and why?

The person I admire the most would be my late Nanna. She was my biggest supporter when it came to sport and was rarely not in attendance on the weekend. She would ring me every Sunday to give me the re-cap, I always seemed to be the best on the field to her. She recently died of cancer; however, through this suffering period, she rarely showed any pain. One of the most courageous people I have ever met. She taught me that nothing is ever too painful to make light or a moment.