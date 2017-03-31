28°
News

Kale Reed has Faith in students' potential

31st Mar 2017 12:00 PM
ALL ROUNDER: Faith Lutheran College teacher and coach Kale Reed.
ALL ROUNDER: Faith Lutheran College teacher and coach Kale Reed. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Name: Kale Reed

Occupation: Teacher

Age: 28

Children: A dog

What has been the most memorable experience of your time in your role at Faith Lutheran College?

The most memorable experience has been able to be actively involved in the Greater Brisbane Conference (GBC) Saturday sport program, where I have coached a number of teams.

This opportunity has enabled me to strengthen relationships with the students which makes the teaching aspect of the job much more enjoyable.

What drove you towards getting involved in your field?

Teaching runs in the family.

I originally wanted to be a personal trainer; however, my aunty who has been teaching HPE for the past 40 years encouraged me to follow the same route.

I have four other cousins who teach as well, one of whom is a deputy principal.

What is your biggest passion?

My biggest passion would have to be sport and travelling. I have visited more than 20 countries and have enjoyed gaining a better understanding of the different cultures around the world.

As for sport, I'll watch anything from AFL to darts as I enjoy the competitive side of life.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My greatest accomplishment in life would have to be buying my first home.

What do you hope to achieve in the next 10 years?

Having the best lawn in the western suburbs of Brisbane would be a fantastic achievement.

What's the best advice you've ever received and from whom?

Very common - treat others how you would like to be treated.

What is the one thing you couldn't live without and why?

I would struggle without a TV and Foxtel.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Definitely a pay rise for all teachers.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation and why?

Since owning a home I have grown a green thumb. I take real pride in my lawn.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Probably growing up in country South Australia camping down the Murray River with my mates.

We didn't have cinemas or shopping centres, so camping for days during the school holidays was something we all looked forward to.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

The Girls Coffee Bar, Marburg. They serve me the best coffees every morning on my way through to Plainland from Brisbane. Leaving for work at 6.30am, the stop offs have become a necessity.

What would be the first thing you do if you won the Lotto?

Pay off my parents and my house, open a large gym chain and spend a few months in the USA during the NFL season.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living - and why?

The person I admire the most would be my late Nanna. She was my biggest supporter when it came to sport and was rarely not in attendance on the weekend. She would ring me every Sunday to give me the re-cap, I always seemed to be the best on the field to her. She recently died of cancer; however, through this suffering period, she rarely showed any pain. One of the most courageous people I have ever met. She taught me that nothing is ever too painful to make light or a moment.

Gatton Star

Topics:  coach faith lutheran college kale reed teacher

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ken Allan to be sorely missed by family, Lowood SES

Ken Allan to be sorely missed by family, Lowood SES

Ken Allan joined the Lowood SES in 2012 with wife Sylvia and stayed on for five years.

Forging a future for Somerset's young athletes

FUTURE PLANS: The proposed field layout for the upgraded Mt Tarampa Athletics Facility.

Mt Tarampa Little Athletics Centre is building new facilities.

Many roads remain closed due to flood waters in region

Water over the Warrego Highway at the Forest Hill Fernvale Road intersection.

Flood waters continue to cause problems for motorists

Laidley, Forest Hill areas could flood tonight

Road works on Kentville Road were far along enough the road could be re-opened to motorists.

Residents in flood prone areas are being advised to prepare now.

Local Partners

Ken Allan to be sorely missed by family, Lowood SES

Ken Allan joined the Lowood SES in 2012 with wife Sylvia and stayed on for five years.

Kale Reed has Faith in students' potential

ALL ROUNDER: Faith Lutheran College teacher and coach Kale Reed.

Get to know Faith Lutheran College teacher and coach Kale Reed.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Walk To Schools and CBD!

Proposed Lot 24 Parklane Estate, Pascoe Lane, Harlaxton...

Residential Land At Parklane we have kept lifestyle and environment in mind by creating ... $195,000

At Parklane we have kept lifestyle and environment in mind by creating an urban living experience new to Toowoomba. It is designed to emphasise wellbeing, harmony...

The Parklane Lifestyle!

Proposed Lot 25 Parklane Estate, Pascoe Lane, Harlaxton...

Residential Land At Parklane we have kept lifestyle and environment in mind by creating ... $215,000

At Parklane we have kept lifestyle and environment in mind by creating an urban living experience new to Toowoomba. It is designed to emphasise wellbeing, harmony...

An Enduring Brick and Tile

4 Collard Court, Darling Heights 4350

House 3 1 1 $329,000

Need your first home or an investment property with most of the hard work already complete? Then look no further. Here is another realistic and affordable...

Blue Chip Position

14 Curtis Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 2 1 2 Interest Above...

The quiet sophistication and exclusive surrounds of Curtis Street, provide a fitting setting for this expansive 1376m2 property. The added advantage of a superbly...

Near New NRAS property! Take Advantage

3/6 Phyllis Street, Harristown 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $320,000

Located in the popular suburb of Harristown bordering Glenvale we have a near new two bedroom unit for sale currently rented under the NRAS Scheme. If you are...

GLENVALE LIFESTYLE - 3,749m2

11 Panorama Drive, Glenvale 4350

House 4 2 4 Interest Above...

Offering: - 4 bedrooms with ensuite to main - Formal lounge and dining - Meals - Family room - Covered outdoor entertaining - 4 covered car accommodation - Large...

Was $149K Now $130K Massive Price Drop! Owners Must Sell !!

3 Geraghty Street, Cecil Plains 4407

House 3 1 $130,000

Fantastic opportunity to purchase for $130K! Cecil Plains is a mere 50 minute drive from Toowoomba, 25 minutes from Dalby and on the banks of the Condamine River...

Prime Range Position Magnificent Views 1 Acre

15-17 Kara View Court, Rangeville 4350

House 4 2 2 Buyer Interest...

Proudly known as Millionaire's Row, Kara View Court Estate is home to a fine collection of Toowoomba's most prestigious properties. Perched high on an acre of...

Private Retreat, Beautiful Presentation

12 Wessex Street, Harristown 4350

House 3 2 $449,000

This quality Gordon Bourke brick home was designed and built for an owner who loved her garden and winter sun, needed privacy and security and had no need for a...

How Fast Can You Move In?

1 Croydon Street, Harristown 4350

House 3 1 3 $299,000

Owners have retired and relocated. 3 built-in bedrooms, separate toilet, 1 bathroom, large kitchen with plenty of storage, separate dining room plus generous...

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!