KAK says ‘use protesters as a speed bump’

Studio 10 host Kerri-Anne Kennerley has slammed climate change protesters, suggesting motorists should "use them as a speed bump".

Kennerley made the comments on the Channel 10 show this morning after a news story about arrests of Extinction Rebellion protesters currently disrupting traffic and services across the country as part of a week-long "Spring Rebellion".

"Personally, I would leave them all super glued to wherever they do it," she said.

"The guy hanging from the Story Bridge. Why send emergency services? Leave him there until he gets himself out. No emergency services should help them, nobody should do anything, and you just put little witches hats around them, or use them as a speed bump."

Realising she may have gone too far, she said, "Oh, we're going to get into trouble! Is that wrong?". She added, "Put them in jail, forget to feed them. Some of the aged care homes around Australia, that would really sort them out."

Channel 10 has been contacted for comment.

It came after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said "enough is enough" and that she wanted protesters sent to prison. "Someone is going to get hurt," Ms Palaszczuk told The Courier-Mail on Tuesday. "Most people do the right thing, it's just this group who need to be brought under control."

On Studio 10, Kennerley said Ms Palaszczuk was "absolutely right, it's not only an inconvenience". "Protesting, fine. But do it where you don't upset or have to use emergency services," she said. "Emergency services are not for morons. Why don't all you extremists go to China or Saudi Arabia and do it? That's my idea."

Ten Extinction Rebellion protesters in Brisbane - including Paul Jukes, who suspended himself in a hammock from Story Bridge - were arrested and charged yesterday. Jukes is due to face court today.

Extinction Rebellion ringleader Eric 'Serge' Herbert faced Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday, where avoided jail after breaking his bail by protesting in the Brisbane CBD on Monday.

Herbert pleaded guilty to breaching a bail condition and failing to provide a name and address to police, but avoided a conviction and was given 40 hours of community service.

The court heard he had now accumulated more than $2000 in fines. Last week Herbert was banned from entering the Brisbane CBD after being arrested for illegal protesting for the seventh time.

There were 56 arrests in Melbourne on Tuesday, according to Extinction Rebellion, and more than 40 people have been arrested in Sydney so far.

