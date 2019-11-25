K-Pop star found dead in her home

K-pop star and TV celebrity Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday, police said.

Police said an acquaintance found the 28-year-old dead at her home in southern Seoul and reported it to authorities.

The cause of death wasn't immediately known. Police refused to provide further details.

Goo - real name Goo Ha-ra - made her debut in 2008 as a member of the girl group Kara.

The group had big followings in South Korea, Japan and other Asian countries.

She later worked as a solo artist and appeared on many TV shows.

In May, Goo was reportedly found unconscious at her home and was hospitalised.

She had posted the word "Goodbye" on her Instagram account.

The post, which was later deleted, prompted comments from concerned fans.

She then apologised to fans for "causing concern to everyone and causing a commotion," Japanese media reported.

She was embroiled last year in public disputes with ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum after claiming she was assaulted by him. Goo accused the man of having threatened to circulate a sex video of her. The case made her the subject of tabloid fodder and malicious online messages.

Goo's agency terminated her contract during the dispute. She later signed a new contract with leading talent management agency Production Ogi in Japan.

In August, a lower court found Choi guilty of assault and sentenced him to 18 months in prison with three years of probation, South Korean media reports. He has denied the allegations and filed an appeal in September.

South Korea's pop girl group KARA's Goo Hara. Picture: AP/Wong Maye-E, File

In October, another K-pop star and actress, Sulli - who was Goo's close friend - was found dead at her home near Seoul. Sulli's death was found to be a suicide.

The 25-year-old was known for her feminist voice and outspokenness that was rare among female entertainers in deeply conservative South Korea. Before her death, she appeared in a TV show and spoke out against online backlash she received over her lifestyle.