Menu
Login
Justin Gatto, the son of underworld heavyweight Mick Gatto, has been found dead next to a Melbourne apartment building.
Justin Gatto, the son of underworld heavyweight Mick Gatto, has been found dead next to a Melbourne apartment building.
News

Mick Gatto’s son found dead in Melbourne

30th Oct 2018 2:58 PM

JUSTIN Gatto, the son of underworld heavyweight Mick Gatto, has been found dead next to a Melbourne apartment building.

The 34-year-old is believed to have died near a Spencer Street apartment in the CBD just after midnight on Tuesday.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious," a Victoria Police statement said.

Mick Gatto and son Justin Gatto outside Heidelberg court.
Mick Gatto and son Justin Gatto outside Heidelberg court.

According to the Herald Sun, a friend of Mr Gatto has asked that his family's privacy be respected.

Investigators are preparing a report for the coroner.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp

found dead justin gatto melbourne cbd mick gatto

Top Stories

    Somerset council reflect on term so far

    Somerset council reflect on term so far

    News They assumed their roles in April of 2016.

    • 30th Oct 2018 3:45 PM
    Planning scheme double up in council's sights

    Planning scheme double up in council's sights

    News The changes have been a long time coming

    • 30th Oct 2018 3:34 PM
    Student athletes' hard work recognised

    Student athletes' hard work recognised

    News Sports take centre stage at awards

    • 30th Oct 2018 2:39 PM
    Salvos unveil new look but remain committed to same mission

    Salvos unveil new look but remain committed to same mission

    News It features new sections for pet and bridal items.

    Local Partners