Menu
Login
Celebrity

Justin Bieber’s public meltdown

by Staff writer
12th Oct 2018 12:46 PM

JUSTIN Bieber appeared emotional while out with him rumoured wife, Hailey Baldwin.

The couple were photographed in Beverly Hills where Bieber, 24, placed his hands over his face as Baldwin, 21, looked on concerned as they sat in a car.

The public meltdown came a day after Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez was reportedly admitted to a psychiatric facility.

The newlyweds were spotted sitting in a large black Range Rover together with the 21-year-old Tommy Hilfiger model in the driver's seat.

A day earlier, Bieber had been seen looking dishevelled, and was consoled by friends, as he left church in Los Angeles.

He had also been seen looking distressed in the street outside his home barefoot and wearing a white bathrobe.

It came as TMZ reported that Bieber's ex, Gomez, had been hospitalised after having an "emotional breakdown" and complications from her kidney transplant.

The gossip site reported that Gomez, 26, sought treatment in early September at Cedars-Sinai, and was re-admitted to a hospital late last week due a low blood cell count and "downward emotional spiral", which included ripping out her IV drips.

Last month, Gomez announced she was taking a break from social media because of "negative comments".

Meantime, it has been reported that Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in a civil ceremony recently, though the couple has not confirmed if they are, in fact, married.

justin bieber meltdown selena gomez social media

Top Stories

    Halo and Danny trained to sniff out water leaks

    Halo and Danny trained to sniff out water leaks

    News The two pups will be put to work after eight months of training.

    • 12th Oct 2018 1:00 PM
    Car crashes into roundabout

    Car crashes into roundabout

    News The accident occurred just after 11am this morning.

    • 12th Oct 2018 11:41 AM
    Man taken to hospital after motorbike fall

    Man taken to hospital after motorbike fall

    News Paramedics attended the scene

    Murphys Creek ready to heat up for third chilli festival

    Murphys Creek ready to heat up for third chilli festival

    News It will be the third year the popular event has been held.

    Local Partners