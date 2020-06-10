Menu
‘Justice not served’: Survivors’ move to keep killer in jail

by Thomas Chamberlin and Kate Kyriacou
10th Jun 2020 7:57 AM
SURVIVORS of the horrific Childers hostel fire that killed 15 people have launched an eleventh hour petition in a bid to stop killer Robert Long from receiving parole.

Long was jailed for 20 years after setting the hostel on fire in 2000 but he could be released in weeks.

He was charged with arson and two counts of murder of twins Kelly and Stacey Slarke but not over the 13 other deaths.

Families and survivors have called for Long to face further murder charges, however this has been ruled out by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The petition has already gained traction, with 500 people signing so far.

 

Childers backpacker hostel survivor Rob Jansen says he wants Robert Long to face further murder charges. Picture Supplied
"As a group we feel quite powerless," Dutch survivor Rob Jansen told The Courier-Mail.

"Especially because he won't be charged either for the 13 other murders and attempted murders.

"We don't think justice has been served and we noticed that many other people feel the same way."

Mr Jansen was one of 70 backpackers who survived. The petition has been signed by other survivors, including Tia Pou, Jochy Visser and Richard Tempest.

It was also signed by Barry van der Velden, whose sister Joly was killed in the fire.

He wrote: "Twenty years for 15 murders? Seriously? Put this monster behind bars till the day he dies!!! For the safety of everyone!!."

 

 

The petition questions if Long is ready to return to society and if justice has been served.

"The answer to ALL these questions is NO," the petition says.

"If released just how long will it be before Robert Paul Long with his history of violence harms someone else.

"We, the survivors of the blaze, are trying to reach the attention of the Parole Board Queensland, to convince them that Robert Paul Long should remain behind bars and serve time for the rest of his life."

Visit: change.org/childers-hostel-fire

