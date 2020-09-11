Menu
More than 1000 schoolies are expected to make their way to Noosa despite the State Government cancelling formal Schoolies’ festivities. Picture: Richard Gosling
News

‘Just welcome them’: Noosa asked to embrace 1000 schoolies

Matt Collins
11th Sep 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
Schoolies organisers have encouraged locals to roll out the welcome mat when more than 1000 school leavers make their way to Noosa in November.

To celebrate the end of their high school education, it is estimated at least 1000 schoolies will embark on Noosa's beaches to let their hair down after a less-than-ideal final year of studies.

Red Frogs' National Schoolies co-ordinator Chris George said while there were no structured events or festivities, the teams of volunteers would be on hand to make sure all Schoolies stayed safe during their Noosa stay.

"Our volunteers will focus on the student's welfare and making sure they get home OK," he said.

"The teams will be cooking in-house pancakes and engaging with students in their hotels.

"We will be checking out beaches and dark areas, and making sure they get back to their accommodation safely."

Mr George encouraged Noosa locals to offer a friendly welcome to the school leavers, reminding residents that they will become "future tourists".

"Just welcome them," he said.

"Noosa is open for business as a tourist destination, at the end of the day they are just local domestic tourists."

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Troy Cavell confirmed they were preparing for at least 1000 school leavers in town for their end-of-year celebrations.

"Noosa Police will actively patrol during Schoolies week and have a dedicated crew as an extra, rostering permitting, to proactively be out there liaising with the younger groups attending Noosa area," Sen-Sgt Cavell said.

"Noosa accommodation providers are monitoring the bookings, some have blacked out availability, and will advise police, council (and) Tourism Noosa of accommodation bookings."

Sen-Sgt Cavell confirmed, to his knowledge, there were 452 schoolies bookings as of Wednesday, September 9.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

