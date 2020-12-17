’Just marijuana’: Forest Hill man cops massive fine for weed

A FOREST HILL man repeatedly told the magistrate his drugs were “just marijuana” before he was handed a stiff fine in the Gatton court on Monday.

Alex Robert Cristina told the court he had been smoking marijuana since he was 12 years old.

His Forest Hill home was raided by police on November 27, after officers were tipped off.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said when police searched Cristina’s property, they located 17.4 grams of cannabis in a clip seal bag, and 0.5 grams in a bowl.

Police also found an electric grinder, water pipe and scissors which had all been used in the connection of smoking cannabis, sergeant Windsor said.

Sergeant Windsor described Cristina’s actions as a “sharing situation” as the defendant admitted to supplying his partner with a small amount of cannabis.

Cristina, who is unemployed, repeatedly told Magistrate Graham Lee the drugs were “just marijuana” and his use of cannabis was “my choice in life”.

Magistrate Lee shut down Cristina’s argument telling him it was “a criminal offence nonetheless”.

Mr Lee said he was going to impose “a stiff fine” for Cristina’s repeated drug use.

Cristina was fined $1000.

The conviction was recorded.

The charges as they appeared on the court list were:

1 x possessing utensils or pipes

1 x possessing dangerous drugs

1 x supplying dangerous drugs