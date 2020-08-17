Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PILES of fish carcasses have been found across Agnes Water this weekend after an influx of visitors to the area
PILES of fish carcasses have been found across Agnes Water this weekend after an influx of visitors to the area
News

‘Just lazy’: Visiting fishermen dump carcasses in CQ town

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Aug 2020 5:01 PM | Updated: 17th Aug 2020 4:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RESIDENTS are calling for fishermen to clean up their act after piles of fish carcasses were dumped at multiple locations in Agnes Water.

Agnes Water resident Lorenzo Benedetto was driving along Springs Beach Rd when he came across three piles of fish carcasses, half a metre high last Friday.

"As we got closer to the path, the smell got stronger and stronger and sure enough there was three piles of fish frames," Mr Benedetto said.

"This is the first time I've come across something like this."

Mr Benedetto said he didn't know who could have been responsible but didn't think they would be local.

"I don't believe it would be somebody local, they wouldn't trash their local area," he said.

"Their intentions might have been genuine letting nature eat them but anything that will eat fish frames, like dogs and cats, it will get stuck in their stomachs.

 

PILES of fish carcasses have been found across Agnes Water this weekend.
PILES of fish carcasses have been found across Agnes Water this weekend.

"They either didn't know that or they didn't care."

Another Agnes Water resident, who chose to remain anonymous, found two piles of dead fish on Saturday and Sunday at different locations.

The woman said she found one pile on an Agnes Water beach, and another pile at Surfs Club Rd.

"I don't know if somebody was out cleaning the fish, filleting them and threw the frames out," she said.

"Or they'd been on the boat and thrown them out and the sea had washed them to shore."

 

Another resident found two more piles of dead fish at different locations.
Another resident found two more piles of dead fish at different locations.

The Agnes Water resident said she believed the influx of visitors to Agnes could have been a factor for the increase of fish carcasses.

"If it was anyone local, they would know there is a bin at the end of the road from where they were," she said.

"We were gobsmacked by the amount of people in Agnes yesterday.

"We have never seen cars parked as far at Seventeen Seventy … cars parked all the way up to the SES grounds which is a hell of a way from the boat ramp."

Mr Benedetto said he reported the fish on Springs Rd to Gladstone Regional Council and was notified it would clean up the mess.

"But that's not a solution, we don't want fishermen to rely on council to clean up on their mess," he said.

"Most fishmen follow the rules, most are responsible.

"You're responsible for your waste."

1770 and agnes water agnes water and 1770 fish carcass gladstone regional council
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police officer to face Gatton court for stalking and assault

        Premium Content Police officer to face Gatton court for stalking and assault

        Crime A POLICE officer from the southern region has been stood down from duty and is set to face court.

        Bright, bubbly personality wins best receptionist title

        Premium Content Bright, bubbly personality wins best receptionist title

        Community It doesn’t matter who you are, this friendly face is always there to greet you.

        Why student hand wrote novel for book week costume parade

        Premium Content Why student hand wrote novel for book week costume parade

        Education Most characters didn’t appeal to this student, so she wrote her own story for book...

        MPs accuse government of ‘politicising’ school funding

        Premium Content MPs accuse government of ‘politicising’ school funding

        Politics Regional MPs say they were left in the dark over how their electorates would...